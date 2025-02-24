These Are The Legacy Car Names You Would Hate To See Revived On A Crossover

Last week we asked you what legacy car name you'd hate to see revived as a crossover, and you did not let us down. Crossovers are taking over the roads, with lifted liftback offerings even coming from pure performance brands including the Ferrari Purosangue, Lamborghini Urus, and Lotus Eletre. Ford broke the automotive internet when it introduced a compact electric crossover and named it the Mustang Mach-E. Muscle car fans railed against the decision to desecrate the sanctity of the Mustang nameplate by slapping it on an SUV, but it quickly normalized. Chevy revived the Blazer nameplate in 2019, but instead of gracing the tailgate of a rough-and-tumbled off-roader, it was glued to the rear of, you guessed it, a crossover. Again, this quickly normalized, but where does it all end?

Most of your answers were American nameplates, and that's fair since my answer was too. I said I'd hate to see the Buick Roadmaster revived as a crossover. Roadmasters have graced American roads on and off for nearly 100 years now, and they were always big, opulent sedans or wagons. I'd hate to see the name used on any other style of car, but especially a crossover. If GM is willing to spread the love, maybe I'd allow a new Roadmaster to be built upon the extravagant and electric Cadillac Celestiq, but not as some stinky crossover. What did you all think? Read on to see!