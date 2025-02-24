These Are The Legacy Car Names You Would Hate To See Revived On A Crossover

By Logan K. Carter
a red dodge viper driving on a freeway DSFM2005/ Bring A Trailer

Last week we asked you what legacy car name you'd hate to see revived as a crossover, and you did not let us down. Crossovers are taking over the roads, with lifted liftback offerings even coming from pure performance brands including the Ferrari PurosangueLamborghini Urus, and Lotus Eletre. Ford broke the automotive internet when it introduced a compact electric crossover and named it the Mustang Mach-E. Muscle car fans railed against the decision to desecrate the sanctity of the Mustang nameplate by slapping it on an SUV, but it quickly normalized. Chevy revived the Blazer nameplate in 2019, but instead of gracing the tailgate of a rough-and-tumbled off-roader, it was glued to the rear of, you guessed it, a crossover. Again, this quickly normalized, but where does it all end? 

Most of your answers were American nameplates, and that's fair since my answer was too. I said I'd hate to see the Buick Roadmaster revived as a crossover. Roadmasters have graced American roads on and off for nearly 100 years now, and they were always big, opulent sedans or wagons. I'd hate to see the name used on any other style of car, but especially a crossover. If GM is willing to spread the love, maybe I'd allow a new Roadmaster to be built upon the extravagant and electric Cadillac Celestiq, but not as some stinky crossover. What did you all think? Read on to see!

GTO

a red pontiac GTO parked in front of mountains TheImageEngine/911r/ Bring A Trailer

I know Pontiac is dead, but if GM ever tries to bring back the GTO as "Great To Offroad", there will be consequences. SEVERE consequences.

A crossover named GTO would be tragic, especially when the legendary Aztek is begging for a reboot.

Submitted by: Anthony Thornto

442

A black Oldsmobile 442 jjturbocat/ Bring A Trailer

442, because they'll make up new meanings for the numbers, like it's 4WD and has 42 ft of cargo space behind the second row. And yes I realize Olds is dead, but GM holds the trademark still.

I find it so corny when carmakers try to make obscure hidden meanings in model names.

Submitted by: potbellyjoe

Impala

Rear three quarters of a red '59 Impala convertible in front of trees Basim/ Bring A Trailer

Impala also goes back a long way, and would be tempting for an SUV, but please don't.

The only way I'd accept an Impala SUV would be if it brought back the '59 Impala's brilliant design elements.

Submitted by: Pinch Valve

Scirocco

A perfect green VW Scirocco parked in front of a wall matchmark/ Bring A Trailer

The Scirocco doesn't deserve to be subject to such humiliation. But I can totally see VW doing it. 

Good answer! I agree, a Scirocco SUV would be sacrilege.

Submitted by: Solamente Dave

Viper

A red Dodge Viper driving on a freeway DSFM2005/ Bring A Trailer

"Welcome everyone to the new dodge Viper!" 

and it just ends up as a rebadged Durango 😠

I'm pretty sure a Viper SUV is the eighth sign of the apocalypse.

Submitted by: Agon Targeryan

Miata

A red NC Mazda MX5 Collectibleclassics/ Bring A Trailer

Once again, Miata is always the answer. 

Let me say this: I'd never want the Miata to be replaced by a crossover. BUT, I don't fit behind the wheel of any past or present Miata because I'm too tall at 6-foot-8, so I might actually appreciate it.

Submitted by: guest

Thunderbird

a mint green 62 thunderbird convertible top down motoexoticastl/ Bring A Trailer

Thunderbird would be hilarious as a crossover.

Ford already besmirched the Mustang name by slapping it on a crossover, but a Thunderbird would be a species too far.

Submitted by: TI3VOM

MR2

a light blue MR2 spyder parked in a studio with its top down currusautos/ Bring A Trailer

Eh, with legacy nameplate body styles becoming less and less feasible, and boring crossovers become more and more ubiquitous, we might as well brace for impact as we welcome in the 4th gen MR2+ (the "+" is a stylized version of the word "cross", you see?)

Great answer. I hate how you made such a realistic justification for bastardizing the MR2 name.

Submitted by: disadvantage

Chevelle

a blue Chevelle parked in front of a sunset jjwinstead/ Bring A Trailer

*throws up in mouth a bit* Chevelle

Chevy would cause a Boomer uprising if it reincarnated the Chevelle as a crossover, I fear.

Submitted by: MisterHappy

Skyline GT-R

a white GTR parked in front of a mountainside wolfreignmotors/ Bring A Trailer

Skyline/GTR. Celica or Evolution also come to mind.

A GT-R or Skyline SUV would be oh so wrong, Nissan please, PLEASE resist the temptation. Sincerely car fans everywhere.

Submitted by: OverTesla

Comment(s)

Recommended