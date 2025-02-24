These Are The Legacy Car Names You Would Hate To See Revived On A Crossover
Last week we asked you what legacy car name you'd hate to see revived as a crossover, and you did not let us down. Crossovers are taking over the roads, with lifted liftback offerings even coming from pure performance brands including the Ferrari Purosangue, Lamborghini Urus, and Lotus Eletre. Ford broke the automotive internet when it introduced a compact electric crossover and named it the Mustang Mach-E. Muscle car fans railed against the decision to desecrate the sanctity of the Mustang nameplate by slapping it on an SUV, but it quickly normalized. Chevy revived the Blazer nameplate in 2019, but instead of gracing the tailgate of a rough-and-tumbled off-roader, it was glued to the rear of, you guessed it, a crossover. Again, this quickly normalized, but where does it all end?
Most of your answers were American nameplates, and that's fair since my answer was too. I said I'd hate to see the Buick Roadmaster revived as a crossover. Roadmasters have graced American roads on and off for nearly 100 years now, and they were always big, opulent sedans or wagons. I'd hate to see the name used on any other style of car, but especially a crossover. If GM is willing to spread the love, maybe I'd allow a new Roadmaster to be built upon the extravagant and electric Cadillac Celestiq, but not as some stinky crossover. What did you all think? Read on to see!
GTO
I know Pontiac is dead, but if GM ever tries to bring back the GTO as "Great To Offroad", there will be consequences. SEVERE consequences.
A crossover named GTO would be tragic, especially when the legendary Aztek is begging for a reboot.
Submitted by: Anthony Thornto
442
442, because they'll make up new meanings for the numbers, like it's 4WD and has 42 ft of cargo space behind the second row. And yes I realize Olds is dead, but GM holds the trademark still.
I find it so corny when carmakers try to make obscure hidden meanings in model names.
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
Impala
Impala also goes back a long way, and would be tempting for an SUV, but please don't.
The only way I'd accept an Impala SUV would be if it brought back the '59 Impala's brilliant design elements.
Submitted by: Pinch Valve
Scirocco
The Scirocco doesn't deserve to be subject to such humiliation. But I can totally see VW doing it.
Good answer! I agree, a Scirocco SUV would be sacrilege.
Submitted by: Solamente Dave
Viper
"Welcome everyone to the new dodge Viper!"
and it just ends up as a rebadged Durango 😠
I'm pretty sure a Viper SUV is the eighth sign of the apocalypse.
Submitted by: Agon Targeryan
Miata
Once again, Miata is always the answer.
Let me say this: I'd never want the Miata to be replaced by a crossover. BUT, I don't fit behind the wheel of any past or present Miata because I'm too tall at 6-foot-8, so I might actually appreciate it.
Submitted by: guest
Thunderbird
Thunderbird would be hilarious as a crossover.
Ford already besmirched the Mustang name by slapping it on a crossover, but a Thunderbird would be a species too far.
Submitted by: TI3VOM
MR2
Eh, with legacy nameplate body styles becoming less and less feasible, and boring crossovers become more and more ubiquitous, we might as well brace for impact as we welcome in the 4th gen MR2+ (the "+" is a stylized version of the word "cross", you see?)
Great answer. I hate how you made such a realistic justification for bastardizing the MR2 name.
Submitted by: disadvantage
Chevelle
*throws up in mouth a bit* Chevelle
Chevy would cause a Boomer uprising if it reincarnated the Chevelle as a crossover, I fear.
Submitted by: MisterHappy
Skyline GT-R
Skyline/GTR. Celica or Evolution also come to mind.
A GT-R or Skyline SUV would be oh so wrong, Nissan please, PLEASE resist the temptation. Sincerely car fans everywhere.
Submitted by: OverTesla