Which Iconic Names Should Never Be Used On An Electric Vehicle?
The world's automakers are big on revivals right now, with icons like the Capri and Hummer all coming back as brand new models in recent years. Not only that, but brand new models that are powered by–brace yourself–electricity. It's a trend that will soon be followed by the Renault Twingo and even the Ford Explorer got an electric vehicle remake in some markets.
After outrage hit the automotive forums when Ford slapped the Mustang name on its Mach-E electric vehicle and the Dodge Charger Daytona EV split opinions, we wondered if there are any iconic nameplates that should never be used on new electric models?
Maybe you think the iconic Dodge Viper is best left dead instead of getting revived as a plug-in sports car, or perhaps you think the fun, lightweight loveliness of a Mazda Miata would never translate to electric power. Whatever model comes to mind and for whatever reason, we want to hear your picks for the iconic car names that should never be used on an electric vehicle. So, what have you got?
What iconic nameplate would you suggest?
Maybe the idea of a battery-powered Land Rover Freelander revival gives you the heebie jeebies, or perhaps you think the beating heart of a Lamborghini should always be some exotic engine that runs on the fossilized tears of long-dead dinosaurs. In that case, the prospect of an electric Miura revival may leave you running for the hills.
Personally, I reckon a strong contender for the nameplate that should never go electric is something like the Lotus Esprit. One of the prettiest Lotus cars ever made stuck to the company's mantra of "simplify, then add lightness," which isn't something that fits with the brand's current range of electric models.
But that's just my suggestion, what would you opt for? Head to the comments section below to let us know the iconic nameplates that you think should never become EVs, and we'll round up some of the best suggestions next week.