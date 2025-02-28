Which Iconic Names Should Never Be Used On An Electric Vehicle?

The world's automakers are big on revivals right now, with icons like the Capri and Hummer all coming back as brand new models in recent years. Not only that, but brand new models that are powered by–brace yourself–electricity. It's a trend that will soon be followed by the Renault Twingo and even the Ford Explorer got an electric vehicle remake in some markets.

After outrage hit the automotive forums when Ford slapped the Mustang name on its Mach-E electric vehicle and the Dodge Charger Daytona EV split opinions, we wondered if there are any iconic nameplates that should never be used on new electric models?

Maybe you think the iconic Dodge Viper is best left dead instead of getting revived as a plug-in sports car, or perhaps you think the fun, lightweight loveliness of a Mazda Miata would never translate to electric power. Whatever model comes to mind and for whatever reason, we want to hear your picks for the iconic car names that should never be used on an electric vehicle. So, what have you got?