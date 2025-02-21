Next-Generation Mini EVs Might Be Rear-Wheel Drive

Fortunately, a purchasing and supply board member told Autocar that all future Minis will "always have Mininess," and that sheer driving pleasure will remain a priority for the brand. Mini Coopers have always been front-wheel drive, ever since the first Austin Mini revolutionized the automotive world in 1959. (Well, aside from modern Minis like the Countryman that have optional all-wheel drive.) The original Morris Mini Minor was a pioneer of space-efficient packaging thanks to a unique transverse-mounted, front-engine, front-wheel-drive layout that also packaged the transmission under the engine. This allowed virtually every inch of the car behind the engine to be used for passenger space, making it surprisingly spacious.

The introduction of a rear-wheel-drive Mini model would be groundbreaking, and driving enthusiasts know that this powertrain layout offers its own fun characteristics. Mini loves to claim its cars have a "go-kart feel," and though this claim is slightly hyperbolic, it's still palpable. Minis have uniquely darty, agile, and eager driving characteristics that are reminiscent of the laser-quick responses of a go-kart, but no road-legal production cars can provide the exact experience of driving a go-kart. Mini's product lineup just received a massive overhaul, so it's not clear when any next-generation models will be released, but as long as Minis stay fun, then they stay Minis, and a rear-wheel-drive Mini sounds like a hoot and a half.