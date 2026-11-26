These Are The Automakers You're Most Thankful For
Happy Thanksgiving! Why are you reading Jalopnik instead of hanging out with your family? They never see you, you know. You barely even call. How bad could one holiday really— oh, woof. That bad, huh? Well, okay, you can hide out in the bathroom a little longer. Don't worry, I'll keep you company with a nice long blog about the automakers our readers are most thankful for.
Earlier this week, I asked you all for the automakers you've been most thankful for over the past year. Today we're looking through your answers, from Mazda to Audi to Smart. About a million of you suggested Mazda, actually, but you can't all end up in the blog. I'm sorry. We're going for a broad range of brands here, so you've got some unique things to think about while you hide away from the political arguments happening over the dinner table. Good luck with that.
Mazda
Mazda, for the last decade and a bit they're the only brand that tried to inject fun into everything they made. Sure they didnt have a dedicated sports car outside the Miata, and sure they didnt pile up numbers and records for performance but everything from the 3 to the CX9 was on the spirited side of the coin for the segment.
Not to mention they offered, general, affordability without sacrificing options or comforts
Submitted by: JaredOfLondon
Lexus
Lexus. My daughter got a job at a Lexus dealership as the Delivery Specialist nine and years ago. Two years later I co-signed for her to lease an NX 300 through an employee lease bonus program. She never missed a payment and three years later leased an NX 350 by herself, having built herself a solid very good credit score. And since then, she's leased a third one. She also was promoted to Customer Relations manager in '22, which she still is to this day. I started working at the same dealership six years ago. It's an excellent dealership network and an excellent product. It's been very good for my career as well. But the best part is watching my daughter go from Job to Career under the same roof, we're both managers in departments that work side by side. So I have a great deal of gratitude for the brand. Plus I leased an NX 350h for my wife, it kept her very safe during a head-on collision (low/mid speed, but still). Very grateful for the rigidity
Submitted by: Papa Chris
Audi
My VW Bug got me into working on cars, and pushing them to their limits (it's more fun to drive a slow car fast than a fast car slow). But these days it's all Audi. The one who started it all with QUATTRO! Owned many and great cars to fling around in the snow.
Submitted by: TheAlchemist
Alfa Romeo
For me Alfa Romeo. I mean who else has spent so many decades building beautiful, often affordable cars. There's just something when you look at them that other cars don't have.
Submitted by: Stick_guy
Smart
Smart. It was the first automaker I was truly invested in as a teenage car enthusiast. I fell in love with them at 15, and by the time I was 16, I could practically recite the car's brochure to you. It was the car that taught me that, to be a car enthusiast, you weren't required to love the latest Ferrari or Lamborghini. What you love is what you love. I probably wouldn't be the car person I am today if it weren't for that brand.
Submitted by: Mercedes Streeter
Toyota
This year it's Toyota. This has actually been one of the few periods in my life where I haven't owned a Honda. My 5th gen 4R has been pretty rock solid. I'm going to have to do the belt, plugs, and a few other things soon but that's due to 100k miles. I'm thankful for the forward facing V6 making my life easy to replace those items.
Submitted by: klone121
Rivian
Small companies like Rivian and maybe Subaru who still think it's important to build cars people want to buy and work for your business. Big companies like GM, Ford and Tesla just want to impress investors with quarterly profits with little regard as to what people need or want
Submitted by: Jimboy II, The Sequel
Slate
Slate.
What I am thankful for is that they have shifted the conversation.
For at least a decade, the conversation has been. "This vehicle can do more than any other vehicle. Sure costs more, but don't you want the ability to tow the Titanic through the Darien Gap while surrounded by unicorn leather and listening to a 98 speaker 10,000 watt system?"
Then Slate says "Hey it's cheap. Maybe that's not enough for you, but it's enough for many and it's a lot more affordable."
Ford has already responded with the Fathom. I expect other manufacturers will also respond with less expensive offerings that are lower in capabilities and luxuries, but still might be a good fit for people.
So, although I am unsure if Slate will survive and thrive, I am thankful that the conversation of what makes a good vehicle has shifted from crap most people don't need to a focus on what they actually need.
Submitted by: hoser68
Fiat
Fiat. For providing long time ago my favorite all time car, the Fiat X1/9 but also putting a smile on my face since 2012 with the Abarth 500!
Submitted by: Luc Desaulniers (minardi)
AMC
I concur with Honda and the Prelude – it's such a nice looking coupe.
But, for my obsession of the year, I have to say American Motors. I bought an Eagle this year and my deep dive into all things AMC has earned them very much respect in my eyes.
Submitted by: Radar Lover GoneBerlin, Germany – September 25, 2023: A picture of a white Abarth 500.