Happy Thanksgiving! Why are you reading Jalopnik instead of hanging out with your family? They never see you, you know. You barely even call. How bad could one holiday really— oh, woof. That bad, huh? Well, okay, you can hide out in the bathroom a little longer. Don't worry, I'll keep you company with a nice long blog about the automakers our readers are most thankful for.

Earlier this week, I asked you all for the automakers you've been most thankful for over the past year. Today we're looking through your answers, from Mazda to Audi to Smart. About a million of you suggested Mazda, actually, but you can't all end up in the blog. I'm sorry. We're going for a broad range of brands here, so you've got some unique things to think about while you hide away from the political arguments happening over the dinner table. Good luck with that.