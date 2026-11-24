Happy Thanksgiving week, folks! You made it to November, which is no small feat in the year of our lord 2026. Despite all those weeks where decades have been happening, you stuck around long enough to see a turkey grace your table once again. Surely you've got a lot to be thankful for, but today we're asking about one specific item on the list: Carmakers. This past year, which automakers have you been thankful for?

This is a pretty broad question, with an appropriately broad criteria set for answers. You don't need to pick a carmaker that introduced a new car you like this past year, or a company that introduced anything at all since last Thanksgiving — you don't even need to pick a brand that existed in 2026. Instead, all you need is to pick a carmaker that you're glad is or was around, for any reason at all. New cars, new tech, or even just the company that made the used jalopy you just found on Marketplace.