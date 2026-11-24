Which Automaker Are You Most Thankful For?
Happy Thanksgiving week, folks! You made it to November, which is no small feat in the year of our lord 2026. Despite all those weeks where decades have been happening, you stuck around long enough to see a turkey grace your table once again. Surely you've got a lot to be thankful for, but today we're asking about one specific item on the list: Carmakers. This past year, which automakers have you been thankful for?
This is a pretty broad question, with an appropriately broad criteria set for answers. You don't need to pick a carmaker that introduced a new car you like this past year, or a company that introduced anything at all since last Thanksgiving — you don't even need to pick a brand that existed in 2026. Instead, all you need is to pick a carmaker that you're glad is or was around, for any reason at all. New cars, new tech, or even just the company that made the used jalopy you just found on Marketplace.
I pick Honda
For my part, I'm thankful for Honda. The company introduced the Prelude late last year, but I didn't start seeing them on my local roads until 2026. Every time I see one of the new Preludes, I'm glad Honda made this little coupe. It may not be particularly sporty, but I like that. If we want automakers to get back into the two-door game, we need to prove that these cars can sell beyond the car enthusiasts of the world, and the Prelude is a great way to make that case.
I'm thankful for Honda this year, but which automaker are you thankful for? Leave your picks down in the comments, and I'll collect my favorites later on in the week. You'll be able to scroll the best-of list on Thanksgiving, in case you need an escape from all those family politics debates. Good luck with those, by the way, and remember that no one can expect an immediate response from you if your mouth is full of mashed potatoes.