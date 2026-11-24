Maybe Just Stay Off The Roads This Thanksgiving, Folks
The weeks surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday are some of the busiest travel days of the year in the United States. This year, AAA projects that 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday November 24 and Monday, November 30, and it projects that 72.8 million of those Americans will be making that drive by car. That's actually a slight drop from last year's result of 73.1 million travelers, but AAA says travelers in major metropolitan areas could still expect to see more than double the normal traffic congestion. We think that may even be a conservative estimate, given that weather forecasts across the country tell a stormy story.
A coastal flood advisory has been issued for the Pacific Northwest and parts of Northern California, and there's currently a nor'easter storm that looks like it will bring heavy rains, winds, and coastal flooding to the entire East Coast over the course of Wednesday and Thursday. The mayor of San Francisco even posted a video to social media urging people to avoid unnecessary travel, saying, "If you don't need to, please don't travel into the city. We always want visitors, but these are special circumstances." We got all your wet weather driving tips to help folks prepare for the Super El Niño a few months ago, so feel free to revisit that if you can't avoid driving in stormy conditions.
The East Coast and California's Bay Are may be hit hardest
The National Weather Service determined that the nor'easter storm strengthening off the southeastern coast could undergo rapid cyclogenesis and become a bomb cyclone by Thanksgiving day. It's also expected to bring powerful winds with gusts of over 50 mph along the coast and 40 mph inland. The most significant effects are expected to impact the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, so be sure to check the weather forecast in your area before making your elderly grandparents brave treacherous roads.
West Coast travelers should be aware of the impact of potentially record-high king tides as well as a storm that's expected to bring rain, high-elevation snow, and dense fog from San Francisco all the way up the coast to Southern Washington. This king tide is expected to amplify the already elevated sea levels that have been affecting the West Coast thanks to the Super El Niño's higher water temperatures, potentially causing a surge of more than eight feet in San Francisco Bay. Waves are also expected to become dangerously large, reaching sizes of 20 to 30 feet on Wednesday. Federal experts say San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport (OAK), two of the largest airports in California's populous Bay Area, will flood this week from the huge tides. If you've been looking for an excuse to avoid the holiday chaos and stay home to play more GTA, just blame the weather forecast and order takeout.