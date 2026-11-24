The weeks surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday are some of the busiest travel days of the year in the United States. This year, AAA projects that 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday November 24 and Monday, November 30, and it projects that 72.8 million of those Americans will be making that drive by car. That's actually a slight drop from last year's result of 73.1 million travelers, but AAA says travelers in major metropolitan areas could still expect to see more than double the normal traffic congestion. We think that may even be a conservative estimate, given that weather forecasts across the country tell a stormy story.

A coastal flood advisory has been issued for the Pacific Northwest and parts of Northern California, and there's currently a nor'easter storm that looks like it will bring heavy rains, winds, and coastal flooding to the entire East Coast over the course of Wednesday and Thursday. The mayor of San Francisco even posted a video to social media urging people to avoid unnecessary travel, saying, "If you don't need to, please don't travel into the city. We always want visitors, but these are special circumstances." We got all your wet weather driving tips to help folks prepare for the Super El Niño a few months ago, so feel free to revisit that if you can't avoid driving in stormy conditions.