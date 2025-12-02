These Are The Cars You're Thankful For

I hope that at this point you're all completely recovered from a Thanksgiving holiday full of fun, family, togetherness and — of course — thankfulness. I know I am, as I'm currently in the Austrian Alps driving [redacted]. As I'm sure a good lot of you know (since you were on Jalopnik.com and avoiding your families last Thursday), I asked you what cars you were most thankful for, and man, did you all deliver.

Honestly, I'm really surprised by how heartfelt some of your responses were. I'll be real. I was expecting a lot of the answers to be "I'm thankful for the car because it is cool," with no added nuance, but I'm so glad I was wrong. So many of your responses shared the deep meanings and connections you made with these cars, and it was so lovely to see. Shout out to you guys.

In any case, I don't want to take up too much more of your time. I'm sure you've all got therapy appointments to get to after spending a few days with your respective families, so why don't you head down below and check out the cars your fellow Jalops are thankful for?