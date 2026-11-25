Audi Is Bringing Back The RS6 Sedan After A 17-Year Absence
Audi Sport has put out an incredible amount of renowned performance cars over the years, but without a doubt the most beloved by enthusiasts are the various RS Avants. From the original RS2 to the RS4 and RS6, the Avant wagons have far outweighed sedans when it comes to production volume and cultural impact, even if you count the recent four-door RS5s. Some generations of RS4 and RS6 never even received sedan variants, and the last RS6 sedan (the V10-powered C6) went out of production in 2010. That role was filled by the RS7 four-door coupe, and there's no more A7 anymore, either.
For the upcoming RS6 version of the current C9-gen A6, which has been running around testing in camouflage for quite a long time now, Audi is bringing back the RS6 sedan in addition to the Avant. Our spies took a new batch of shots of the RS6 sedan looking even closer to production while testing at the Nürburgring, looking particularly bodacious with its widebody clearly visible despite the camo wrap. To assuage the worries I know are swirling around in your brains, Audi already confirmed the new RS6 Avant will come to America, so the sedan will just be another flavor to choose from if, for some reason, you're someone who hates wagons like those people who say they have an anti-cilantro gene.
It'll be a high-power PHEV
This RS6 sedan prototype doesn't have any fake body panels or other earlier-stage camouflage coverings, with the only thing obfuscating the design being the swirly wrap. The new RS5 is wider than a regular A5 by over 1.5 inches, and the same looks to be true for the RS6. Like the RS5, its larger sibling also has a functional vent in the front fenders ahead of the door, and the flared arches are filled with big wheels that look to be 22s.
It's got a similar double-diamond pattern to the wide front grille, and the side intakes in the RS6's front bumper look even bigger than the RS5's. Camo is covering the headlights, which will get RS-specific running light designs and animations. There's a cute little lip spoiler on the trunk, and the rear diffuser has two gigantic oval exhaust tips. The taillights should also have RS designs.
The yellow sticker on the rear window confirms that the RS6 will be a plug-in hybrid, and while early rumors and prototypes pointed to the RS6 using the same twin-turbo V6 as the RS5, we know it will use an updated version of the Porsche-derived V8 that's in the current gas-only RS6 (and that's used in PHEV Porsches and Bentleys). With a large battery pack and an electric motor added on, the new RS6 should have at least 700 horsepower and a usable EV range of a few dozen miles. We'll find out for sure when the RS6 debuts at some point in 2027.