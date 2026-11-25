Audi Sport has put out an incredible amount of renowned performance cars over the years, but without a doubt the most beloved by enthusiasts are the various RS Avants. From the original RS2 to the RS4 and RS6, the Avant wagons have far outweighed sedans when it comes to production volume and cultural impact, even if you count the recent four-door RS5s. Some generations of RS4 and RS6 never even received sedan variants, and the last RS6 sedan (the V10-powered C6) went out of production in 2010. That role was filled by the RS7 four-door coupe, and there's no more A7 anymore, either.

For the upcoming RS6 version of the current C9-gen A6, which has been running around testing in camouflage for quite a long time now, Audi is bringing back the RS6 sedan in addition to the Avant. Our spies took a new batch of shots of the RS6 sedan looking even closer to production while testing at the Nürburgring, looking particularly bodacious with its widebody clearly visible despite the camo wrap. To assuage the worries I know are swirling around in your brains, Audi already confirmed the new RS6 Avant will come to America, so the sedan will just be another flavor to choose from if, for some reason, you're someone who hates wagons like those people who say they have an anti-cilantro gene.