The 2003 Audi RS6 Has Several Achilles' Heels, But This Is The Worst

When the C5-generation Audi RS6 reached American shores solely as a sedan in 2003, it became the first twin-turbo V8 Audi ever. Its Cosworth-built 4.2-liter puts 450 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque down to the road through Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive, allowing the RS6 to hit the 60 mph mark in well under five seconds. And despite its portly 4,229-pound curb weight, it was renowned for its hair-raising acceleration and grippy handling. We also can't forget that it's one of our readership's favorite sleepers.

However, the Audi RS6 also has several Achilles' heels, as its athletic prowess comes at the cost of a handful of reliability issues. They're rooted in both the big sedan's (and wagon's in other markets) packaging and its complexity. Its suspension and engine have their issues, but what sends the latter's output to the road — its ZF 5HP24A Tiptronic five-speed automatic transmission — is the worst. This automatic is a major concern and requires close attention and care to maintain, or swapping it out for a manual box to either cure or avoid any headaches. The Audi C5 RS6 is a maintenance-heavy car and fixing stuff under its hood is laborious. Be sure to do a lot of research if you're in the market.