Why Porsche Helped Create The First Audi RS Model, The RS2

We've seen the debut of some seriously fast wagons in recent years, like the latest BMW M5 Touring, Audi RS6 Avant, and Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon. There's something about German automakers and increasing cargo space in a fast sedan's hindquarters, but it all started back in the early '90s with the debut of the Audi RS2 Avant — as it so happens, one of our readership's favorite Audis.

Audi unleashed this 315-horsepower, turbocharged inline-five-powered beast onto the market in 1994 as its first-ever RS model. Even if only 2,891 examples were ever produced, the RS2 left a thorough impression on enthusiasts. However, its power is only part of this little beast's prominence; it also received a lot of equipment from fellow German automaker Porsche, making this one of the most iconic brand collaborations ever. But why did Porsche help create the first Audi RS model? The reasoning mostly comes down to Porsche's financial turmoil, but the Stuttgart giant was also the perfect brand to help Audi make a performance car unlike anything before it. Let's blast down the highway of knowledge and discuss not just this key "why," but also what made it so darn fascinating.