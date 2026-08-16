Why Porsche Helped Create The First Audi RS Model, The RS2
We've seen the debut of some seriously fast wagons in recent years, like the latest BMW M5 Touring, Audi RS6 Avant, and Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon. There's something about German automakers and increasing cargo space in a fast sedan's hindquarters, but it all started back in the early '90s with the debut of the Audi RS2 Avant — as it so happens, one of our readership's favorite Audis.
Audi unleashed this 315-horsepower, turbocharged inline-five-powered beast onto the market in 1994 as its first-ever RS model. Even if only 2,891 examples were ever produced, the RS2 left a thorough impression on enthusiasts. However, its power is only part of this little beast's prominence; it also received a lot of equipment from fellow German automaker Porsche, making this one of the most iconic brand collaborations ever. But why did Porsche help create the first Audi RS model? The reasoning mostly comes down to Porsche's financial turmoil, but the Stuttgart giant was also the perfect brand to help Audi make a performance car unlike anything before it. Let's blast down the highway of knowledge and discuss not just this key "why," but also what made it so darn fascinating.
Porsche was hurtin' in the '80s and '90s, and Audi wanted to go fast
It may be hard to believe based on current 964- and 993-generation Porsche 911 prices, but the Zuffenhausen brand was hurting in the late '80s and early '90s. Porsche had already successfully helped concoct the ravenous Mercedes-Benz 500E, so it'd proven its abilities when it comes to four-doors, but by the early '90s, it was looking for another way to keep busy and make some scratch. At the same time, Audi wanted to keep up with the BMW M3 by offering something with ample power and four-door (well, five-door in a wagon) practicality. So, why not write up a contract with a renowned performance and racing brand to make it work?
Meanwhile, Audi knew turbocharging; anyone with even a basic knowledge of '80s Group B rally or SCCA Trans Am history would agree. Combine these two forces, and the RS2 was clearly always going to be something special and destined for success. At its base was a plain ol' Audi 80 Avant, but the performance numbers quickly proved that this was beyond anything the brand had offered from the dealer lot before.
The Audi RS2's epic hardware
Porsche was to thank for rebuilding and calibrating the RS2's turbocharged 2.2-liter inline-5, which sent 315 horsepower and 302 pound-feet of torque to the road through a six-speed manual gearbox and Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system. This helped the RS2 reach 62 mph in just 5.4 seconds and rip to 162 mph. Interestingly, when Road & Track put it to the test, it leapt to 30 mph in just 1.5 seconds — faster than a McLaren F1. At the time, it was the fastest wagon ever produced. Porsche also threw a bunch of its other bits from its shelves into the mix, such as lightweight 17-inch Porsche Cup car wheels, plus its own mirrors, brake calipers, door handles, and branding throughout the rest of the vehicle. Including its lettering in the RS logo itself, as well as its name etched into RS2's iconic intake manifold.
Porsche's head of the RS2 project, Michael Hölscher, estimates that only 20 percent of the RS2's construction stems from Porsche. Perhaps he's being modest. In many enthusiasts' hearts and minds, both Audi and Porsche deserve equal credit for this legendary collaboration. What the two brands came up with will forever be one of the coolest German cars ever made.