Just about every U.S. state (and heck, most countries) can lay claim to road signage that leaves drivers confused, befuddled, and dazed. On the outskirts of Paris, you might come across signs warning against driving explosives into tunnels. Hitting the pavement in Pennsylvania? Watch out for the inscrutable "Stop Except Right Turn" notices. But some of the most common caution notices you'll see pertain to the animal friends with which we cohabitate. Many Americans have come across those yellow diamonds on the roadside telling us to make way for deer, but Hawaii might take the cake for boasting the spookiest signs of caution: "BEWARE OF INVISIBLE COWS."

As far as we know, there's no secret government program afoot in the Aloha State to cloak bovines for some nefarious purpose. Rather, these signs simply let motorists know that the foggy, dimly lit mountain access road on Mauna Kea might prevent you from seeing the roving bands of dark-colored cows that roam the mountainside and surrounding areas. Silly as the sign may be, if you don't heed the warning, you might have an unpleasant run-in with a wayward herd of these tough-to-spot cattle.

The real question is how these goth-flavored cows, which are very much not native to Hawaii, got here in the first place. Who brought them to the island? Furthermore, why, centuries after the arrival of these cows, are they still causing potentially serious problems for intrepid drivers traveling up the small, hairy mountain road?