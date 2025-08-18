What Do I Need To Know About Car Culture On Hawaii's Big Island?

So, a funny thing happened recently, and thankfully, this time it wasn't a car crash. My human girlfriend got approached by a recruiter about a potential travel healthcare job, and before we knew it, she'd been offered a temporary position in Hawaii. Instead of dumping me, though, she invited me to join her, and when I ran the idea by Erin and Daniel, they said it would be fine. Fast forward to today, and I'm now on Big Island for the next couple months. Maybe longer if we like it here.

I've already found one thing I don't like, though: There's no Jollibee here. Apparently, that luxury is reserved for the folks on some of the other islands, which is heartbreaking. But what am I going to do? Open my own Jollibee franchise in Hilo? Of course not. That would be crazy. I barely know anything about blogging, much less running a fast food restaurant.

Other than that and the fact that the house we're staying in is only walking distance from two restaurants, though, I'm loving it so far. I mean, who wouldn't love popping over to a gorgeous beach with their beautiful girlfriend to watch a sunset, only to run into the gorgeous W123 that you see in the photo above?