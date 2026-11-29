The Honda CR-V is no doubt a popular machine. In fact, it took advantage of Ford and Toyota's misadventures to become the sales champion of the first half of 2026. Yet the CR-V hasn't built its success solely by waiting for others to falter. When we first reviewed the current-gen version, we called it the obvious choice for most Americans. And if you're worried about fuel prices, the CR-V Hybrid takes all the typical benefits of Honda's compact SUV and adds in a nice boost in mpg ratings.

New 2027 CR-Vs are now on sale, with the hybrid earning EPA grades of 43 mpg city/36 mpg highway/40 mpg combined. Meanwhile, the most efficient gas-only CR-V checks in at 28/33/30. Those numbers are for front-wheel-drive (FWD) examples, with the spread for all-wheel-drive (AWD) CR-Vs ranging from the Trail Sport Hybrid's 38/33/35 to the gas-only model's 27/31/29. For some perspective, the average real-world fuel-consumption rate for car-based SUVs was 30.2 mpg for the 2024 model year, the latest for which the EPA currently has final data.

That would seem to put the 2027 CR-V Hybrid in a pretty good position, but here's the thing: There are a number of hybrid crossovers that can beat the CR-V's marks, including its arch-rival, the Toyota RAV4. Also drinking less fuel were hybrid SUVs such as the Lexus NX, Kia Sportage, Toyota Corolla Cross, Kia Seltos, and Kia Niro — all of which we detail below. We ranked the hybrid SUVs on this list from least to most fuel-efficient. Any discussed prices include destination fees.