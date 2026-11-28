The compact crossover market is absolutely stacked with options these days, with practically every manufacturer pushing one of these lifted hatchbacks into production. Some are better than others, though, which is where Consumer Reports comes in. Our pals at CR have gathered their impressions of every compact SUV and ranked them by road test data, comfort, safety, predicted reliability, and predicted customer satisfaction. Since they've already done the hard work, we thought it would be fun to pick out the six top-rated machines and see how they compare on just one metric: cargo capacity. And we're going to do it with a twist.

It's nice to know which vehicles in the class come highly rated, but maybe you have some practicality questions a ranking just can't answer. Consumer Reports will tell you that a Lexus NX Hybrid (photo above) is a better car than a Ford Escape, but you already knew that. So we're going to give you some weird real-world cargo space applications.

What kinds of things do you really want to carry in your compact crossover? Maybe you have a trio of Belgian Malinois that hate each other and need to be crated and separated. Could you haul a minibike? Do you need to deliver cases of beer across state lines because the boys are thirsty in Atlanta and there's beer in Texarcana? Maybe you're a tennis instructor, or you're hauling pizzas for a birthday party. Here are the facts on which of these cars is best for you, and why.