Thanks to my ADHD and tendency to "mood read," I have a terrible habit of starting a book, setting it down, and finishing another book instead, therefore leaving a trail of unfinished, to-be-read-later books behind. In that collection sits "Life After Cars" which I started months ago, and appear to have only finished the introduction. If you want to know more on it, Jalop Collin Woodard wrote this insightful review earlier this year. The other I truly need to finish is "Bruce McLaren, The Man and His Racing team" by Eoin S. Young. It's just shy of 200 pages of reading, so it's a light read. So far it comes off much like a parallel accompaniment to the McLaren documentary.

If I had to list the books I'm eyeing to eventually read in the near distant future, there's the coffee table book I purchased earlier this year on the Porsche 718 and 804, and also I picked up a book called "Carmageddon" which looks like it runs along similar messaging to "Life After Cars."

Now, take a look at your bookshelf, end table, desk, or whatever odd place you find yourself leaving your books and tell us about the car-related books you've been reading. Our own magnificent fearless leader, Erin Marquis, is reading "Terror in the City of Champions: Murder, Baseball, and the Secret Society That Shocked Depression-Era Detroit." She says it's a gripping read about the heyday of Detroit covering sport, city, political, labor and automotive history.

If you're not reading something that hits the spot via car, racing or anything transportation-related, is there a book you've finished recently you'd like to share with your friends here? Or is there something you purchased that calls out to you every time you pass it in the room, and you can't help but go "man, I really need to read that soon?" Bring on the book recommendations!