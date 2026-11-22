What Car-Related Books Are You Reading Right Now?
'Tis the season when Americans drown the last few months of hardship, like the doubled cost of car repairs and record new car price highs, in gravy and egg nog and go gung-ho on buying gifts for friends and family. I tend not to partake in the yearly ritual, but if I do participate, one of my favorite gifts to give or receive is a book. Sometimes the people in your life surprise you with titles you would have never come across on your own.
The act of book-giving is actually a common practice for the Christmas Eve holiday in Iceland. "Jólabókaflóð, which translates to "Christmas Book Flood" is the practice of gifting your loved ones books on Christmas Eve. In this ever-present digital world, it's nice to be given something tangible that can be enjoyed and shared with others.
Lucky for automotive enthusiasts, there's an endless bounty of books on everything from cars to planes, to race cars and sinking ships. You name it — there's probably a book about it. So, tell us, what car-related books are you reading right now?
A mix and match of titles I need to finish (or restart)
Thanks to my ADHD and tendency to "mood read," I have a terrible habit of starting a book, setting it down, and finishing another book instead, therefore leaving a trail of unfinished, to-be-read-later books behind. In that collection sits "Life After Cars" which I started months ago, and appear to have only finished the introduction. If you want to know more on it, Jalop Collin Woodard wrote this insightful review earlier this year. The other I truly need to finish is "Bruce McLaren, The Man and His Racing team" by Eoin S. Young. It's just shy of 200 pages of reading, so it's a light read. So far it comes off much like a parallel accompaniment to the McLaren documentary.
If I had to list the books I'm eyeing to eventually read in the near distant future, there's the coffee table book I purchased earlier this year on the Porsche 718 and 804, and also I picked up a book called "Carmageddon" which looks like it runs along similar messaging to "Life After Cars."
Now, take a look at your bookshelf, end table, desk, or whatever odd place you find yourself leaving your books and tell us about the car-related books you've been reading. Our own magnificent fearless leader, Erin Marquis, is reading "Terror in the City of Champions: Murder, Baseball, and the Secret Society That Shocked Depression-Era Detroit." She says it's a gripping read about the heyday of Detroit covering sport, city, political, labor and automotive history.
If you're not reading something that hits the spot via car, racing or anything transportation-related, is there a book you've finished recently you'd like to share with your friends here? Or is there something you purchased that calls out to you every time you pass it in the room, and you can't help but go "man, I really need to read that soon?" Bring on the book recommendations!