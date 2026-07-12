What Underrated Car Movies Should We Be Watching?
Our automotive community of certified oddballs with an unhealthy relationship to moving things on wheels are all aware of the big car movies: "The Italian Job," the Fast & Furious franchise, "Bullitt," "Rush," and the list goes on. Unless you're Jalopnik's Amber DaSilva, who admitted last week in our Slack chat that she hadn't seen "Rush" before. Do with that information what you will. But everyone knows about these movies (except Amber), and we all reference them maybe too much.
As a site full of nerds that love to find out strange and obscure things in the niche that is the auto world the big Blockbuster car films are not enough to quell our thirst for more automotive content.
So I'm asking you, what underrated car movies should we be watching?
This question was partly inspired by the "Ford V Holden" documentary film that continues to haunt me every time I open my Apple movie library. I spotted the film on a flight for one of my past car or racing work adventures, but I opted to watch something else non car-related. I know, boooooo. I purchased it shortly after, and there it has sat for probably two years with no views. I have heard it is rather good and I will get around to watching it one of these days. I swear.
Please check out McLaren
I recommend the "McLaren" documentary. I was fortunate enough to see it at its US premiere in 2017 at the Henry Ford Museum. At the time I was already a McLaren fan in the sense that I was deeply invested Fernando Alonso, who had just made his first appearance in the Indy 500. Anyway, the McLaren documentary takes you through Bruce McLaren's life from his early years to his tragic death at Goodwood in 1970 at 32 years old. Featuring interviews from those who worked close with him, including Mario Andretti and former teammate Chris Amon, as well as McLaren's family, this film added intimate personal anecdotes to the stories we have heard about the motorsport star that just made you appreciate his work even more. And although I wasn't familiar with most of story told on screen, by the end I was so invested that I was crying with some of the interviewees as they spoke of Bruce's untimely death.
This film truly gave me a newfound love for McLaren and his work, and despite the fact that I don't always agree with what its Formula 1 and racing teams get themselves into, I deeply love the cars, the brand, and its Kiwi logo of yore. Also, it's directed by the same man who did The World's Fastest Indian, another great watch.
With that in mind Jalops, tell me about these B-side films — the movies that may be known in our circles, or maybe not at all. Later this week I'll compile a movie list we can work through together for the rest of 2026. Jalopnik movie night anyone?