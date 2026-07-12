Our automotive community of certified oddballs with an unhealthy relationship to moving things on wheels are all aware of the big car movies: "The Italian Job," the Fast & Furious franchise, "Bullitt," "Rush," and the list goes on. Unless you're Jalopnik's Amber DaSilva, who admitted last week in our Slack chat that she hadn't seen "Rush" before. Do with that information what you will. But everyone knows about these movies (except Amber), and we all reference them maybe too much.

As a site full of nerds that love to find out strange and obscure things in the niche that is the auto world the big Blockbuster car films are not enough to quell our thirst for more automotive content.

So I'm asking you, what underrated car movies should we be watching?

This question was partly inspired by the "Ford V Holden" documentary film that continues to haunt me every time I open my Apple movie library. I spotted the film on a flight for one of my past car or racing work adventures, but I opted to watch something else non car-related. I know, boooooo. I purchased it shortly after, and there it has sat for probably two years with no views. I have heard it is rather good and I will get around to watching it one of these days. I swear.