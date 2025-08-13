What Kind Of Bird Did Pontiac Put On The Hood Of Trans-Ams?

Even though Pontiac has been dead since 2009, most readers worth their mullets will recall that its most famous model, the Trans-Am, is based on the brand's more pedestrian two-door Firebird. With that in mind, it only makes sense that a goodly number of Trans-Ams wear a giant bird decal on the hood, right? Some folks call that symbol a phoenix or a hawk, while others go with the lighter "screaming chicken" moniker, but what is it really?

The Firebird name itself is based on General Motors' gas-turbine-powered Firebird concept cars from the 1950s. When the Firebird nameplate was pressed into service on an actual production car in 1967, its emblem was based on a piece of southwestern Native American jewelry: a Hopi bird pendant. However, the much more aggressive hood bird that would later surface on the Trans-Am is based on something else entirely.

Automotive designer Bill Porter — who's also responsible for the Trans-Am's stunning honeycomb wheels — was reportedly a collector of vases from American glass designer Louis Comfort Tiffany — some of which featured sweeping, featherlike tendrils up the sides. Porter made a quick napkin sketch of a bird in the style of the vase art while on lunch break one day, which eventually morphed into the decal that we know and love today.