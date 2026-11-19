Hello America. It's always nice to talk to you again. When I heard that General Motors' second-longest serving CEO and first woman to take the helm of a major automaker, Mary Barra, is approaching retirement age, I started waiting patiently by the phone. Since I've yet to hear from The General, I'll make my pitch plain as day: Now is not the time for upheaval in the upper echelons of power. What GM needs is another reassuring, no-nonsense brunette woman from southeast Michigan with a square jaw and steely eyes. The candidate GM can not afford to overlook is me, Erin Marquis.

So what makes me the ideal candidate to replace the irreplaceable Mary Barra? It's not just our shared love of leather jackets and skin care. Barra swooped in to GM leadership following the unmitigated disaster of the ignition switch scandal way back in 2014, to reassure us all in her flat midwestern accent that everything would Be OK.

She then went on a firing spree that shook loose a lot of complacency at the company, pulling the stock out of a nose dive to the relatively healthy company we see today. If you need a reassuring midwestern gal with a proven track record of getting things done, you'll be hard-pressed to find anyone better.