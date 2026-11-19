I've Found General Motors' Next CEO: Me
Hello America. It's always nice to talk to you again. When I heard that General Motors' second-longest serving CEO and first woman to take the helm of a major automaker, Mary Barra, is approaching retirement age, I started waiting patiently by the phone. Since I've yet to hear from The General, I'll make my pitch plain as day: Now is not the time for upheaval in the upper echelons of power. What GM needs is another reassuring, no-nonsense brunette woman from southeast Michigan with a square jaw and steely eyes. The candidate GM can not afford to overlook is me, Erin Marquis.
So what makes me the ideal candidate to replace the irreplaceable Mary Barra? It's not just our shared love of leather jackets and skin care. Barra swooped in to GM leadership following the unmitigated disaster of the ignition switch scandal way back in 2014, to reassure us all in her flat midwestern accent that everything would Be OK.
She then went on a firing spree that shook loose a lot of complacency at the company, pulling the stock out of a nose dive to the relatively healthy company we see today. If you need a reassuring midwestern gal with a proven track record of getting things done, you'll be hard-pressed to find anyone better.
My qualifications
Barra's spiked heels are some pretty big shoes to fill. You might be wondering if I have the ankle strength to take this gig on. She's been a heavy hitter in the industry, bring GM back from the brink when others would have driven the historic company off a cliff.
A little bit about myself: When Barra took the job I'd just moved out of my cube at the Renaissance Center, returning to journalism after three years in the GM trenches with what the cool kids call a Creative Agency of Record. I headed up a revamp of the global website, GM.com, and then worked with five GM brands (GM mashed all the discontinued brands together into an acronym POSH — Pontiac, Oldsmobile, Saturn and Hummer — and treated them as a brand) to bring customers back into the fold.
This led to several, real-life important skills that I think makes me a perfect candidate:
- I have had a Chevy ad executive shout at me about font size from outside of my stall in the ladies room and did not do anything against the employee manual in retaliation
- I am well-versed in roasting the brands
- I navigated the maze that was the Renaissance Center without starving to death or going mad
- I already know all the best coffee can be found on the Cadillac floors
- I'll never even think of killing the Chevy nickname
- I'll bring back all those electric cars that were mercilessly killed to cozy up to Trump
- I won't cozy up to the President (or anyone, frankly)
- The corporate lawyers already know me
- I'll never sell customer data
- I owned one of those deadly ignition switch Saturns and survived
- I give a mean "I'm not mad, I'm disappointed" speech that makes it clear I am both mad and disappointed (just ask the Jalopnik crew)
- I'm a tough gal, willing to cut the bloat from the company (looking at you half of Chevy and all of Buick)
- I'll do what the people really want and bring back Pontiac and Saturn
- I'll bring back a strong manufacturing presence to Detroit (I'm not willing to drive outside the city for much)
You have my number GM. Do the brave thing, the right thing, and make the call.