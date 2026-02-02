How GM Made Everyone Angry When It Wanted People To Stop Calling Chevrolet 'Chevy'

Nothing transforms an internal memo from missive to mistake like than adding the word "leaked." It stokes curiosity from outsiders like intercepting a juicy note being passed in third grade. Oh no, the authors might say to themselves, you weren't supposed to know that Toby loves Sam. Oh, the readers will whisper, but now we do know ... and we have some thoughts on this development.

Such was the case in 2010 when The New York Times got hold of a General Motors internal memo about ditching "Chevy" for "Chevrolet," and asking employees to evangelize the change in personal and professional settings. This revelation stimulated 327 Times reader comments over a few days, and was picked up by outlets from NPR to Motor Trend — many of which served up some variation of the sentiment, "What are you thinking? You're Chevy." Also, GM had recently received a $49.5-billion bailout from Uncle Sam, and was still being called "Government Motors." The timing to nitpick a nickname seemed impeccably bad.

GM promptly pulled a U-turn, calling the memo "poorly worded." So the original "We'd ask that whether you're talking to a dealer, reviewing dealer advertising, or speaking with friends and family, that you communicate our brand as Chevrolet moving forward," became "We love Chevy. In no way are we discouraging customers or fans from using the name," as the Times later reported. In four months, GM would go from shunning the Chevy nickname people favored to plastering it on ads.