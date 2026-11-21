Amazon MGM Studios is in charge of the new tack the longstanding James Bond franchise will take, after paying $1 billion to the Broccoli family for creative control last year. And that comes after spending $8.5 billion in 2022 on the MGM Studios merger, which garnered the Bezos company control of Bond's back catalog and intellectual property. Amazon has tasked Oscar-nominated director Denis Villeneuve with helming the next Bond film, and this week signed actor Robert Pattinson as the new face of the franchise.

And surely there will be a new car for Bond to drive around looking cool. Maybe, if we're lucky, he'll have an extensive desert chase sequence through the Sahara or something, and he can take a Q-modified version of Aston Martin's new Dakar race car for a spin.

While we don't yet know what car Pattinson, Robert Pattinson will be driving as 007, we can spend the next couple of years or more dreaming up what might make for a good Bond car in 2029 or 2030. He famously drove a trio of Volvos in the Twilight series, running a C30, an XC60, and an S60 R-design. What else has Pattinson driven on-screen? Oh, nothing special, just the frickin' Batmobile!

While we don't know what the future Bond will drive, we can take a look at Bond cars of the past and judge them on their merits. Some are much better than others, of course. I'm going to put them in order of most to least famous, and we can argue about it in the comments. Let me know what you think and tell me why I'm wrong.