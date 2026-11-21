20 Official James Bond Cars Ranked From Most Famous To Most Obscure
Amazon MGM Studios is in charge of the new tack the longstanding James Bond franchise will take, after paying $1 billion to the Broccoli family for creative control last year. And that comes after spending $8.5 billion in 2022 on the MGM Studios merger, which garnered the Bezos company control of Bond's back catalog and intellectual property. Amazon has tasked Oscar-nominated director Denis Villeneuve with helming the next Bond film, and this week signed actor Robert Pattinson as the new face of the franchise.
And surely there will be a new car for Bond to drive around looking cool. Maybe, if we're lucky, he'll have an extensive desert chase sequence through the Sahara or something, and he can take a Q-modified version of Aston Martin's new Dakar race car for a spin.
While we don't yet know what car Pattinson, Robert Pattinson will be driving as 007, we can spend the next couple of years or more dreaming up what might make for a good Bond car in 2029 or 2030. He famously drove a trio of Volvos in the Twilight series, running a C30, an XC60, and an S60 R-design. What else has Pattinson driven on-screen? Oh, nothing special, just the frickin' Batmobile!
While we don't know what the future Bond will drive, we can take a look at Bond cars of the past and judge them on their merits. Some are much better than others, of course. I'm going to put them in order of most to least famous, and we can argue about it in the comments. Let me know what you think and tell me why I'm wrong.
The Lotus Esprit
Amidst the 1977 baddies-chasing-Bond action scene in the Roger Moore era's "The Spy Who Loved Me," James Bond adeptly dispatches a motorcycle, a car full of baddies (including Richard Kiel's Jaws), and a helicopter in the Italian countryside. Bond's heavily modified Lotus Esprit takes the chase underwater, surprising his passenger-seat companion, KGB agent Maj. Anya Amasova (Triple X, aka Barbara Bach).
The Lotus had just launched to the public a year earlier, bringing hard-edged "folded paper" Giorgetto Giugiaro design and a 160-horsepower Type 907 2-liter four-cylinder engine to the street. The 2,200-pound Lotus was praised in its day for great handling and steering, the motoring press considered it underpowered. As far as I'm aware, however, Lotus did not build any submersible Esprits — that was all the doing of MI6's Q Branch.
Once at sea, the Lotus tucked away its wheels and sprouted fins and a periscope. With the press of a button, Bond launched a torpedo straight upward at the hovering helicopter, blowing it to bits. This chase sequence seems a bit staid and underwhelming in 2026, but back in the late 1970s, it was positively the state of the art of action sequencing.
While many might argue that Bond is synonymous with a silver Aston Martin, the character has had so many different ones over the years that they all kind of blend together. He's driven lots of non-Astons, too! The submersible Lotus is, if you ask me, the one that is most easily identifiable as a specific Bond car, making it my choice for the most famous individual example. Feel free to let me know why you think I'm wrong.
The Aston Martin DB5s
The iconic Aston Martin DB5 has been a pretty consistent piece of James Bond lore for decades. Co-starring more often than any other car, the DB5 has appeared in eight franchise films. Across the recent Daniel Craig series of Bond films, the DB5 made recurring guest spots in Bond's garage in "Casino Royale," "Skyfall," "Spectre," and "No Time To Die." It also co-starred with Pierce Brosnan in "GoldenEye" and "Tomorrow Never Dies." The car is perhaps most famous for its screen time in 1964's "Goldfinger" and 1965's "Thunderball," alongside Sean Connery's Bond.
"Goldfinger" set the standard for Bond cars, as it was the first time gadgets had been fitted. This car had an ejector seat, machine guns hidden behind the front turn-signal lamps, a rotating license plate display, rear-deployed smoke screen and oil slick, a bulletproof rear window screen, wheel blades for slashing tires, and an onboard homing system.
When most people think about James Bond, they think of shaken dry martinis, Omega watches, a Walther PPK compact semi-automatic pistol, and a silver Aston Martin. The Aston is iconic, but perhaps because it is so subdued in its appearance, and because all of the individual Astons blend together in the zeitgeist, it isn't quite as famous as the Lotus.
An argument could certainly be made for the DB5 as the best-known Bond car, but the DB5 never went underwater, did it? In this case, I think the Lotus wins just for the cool factor, but it's a narrow victory. And perhaps a pyrrhic one, as Bond never again helmed a Lotus for a film. Aston has been with Bond for decades, and I'd be surprised if Pattinbond drives anything from another manufacturer.
More Aston Martins
Bond has also driven a DBS in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," a V8 Vantage in 1987's "The Living Daylights," a V12 Vanquish in "Die Another Day," a modern DBS in "Casino Royale," a DB10 in "Spectre," and while he didn't drive it, Bond even had a Valhalla in "No Time To Die." About half of the films released have featured an Aston. It's hard to separate the character from the British manufacturer, by design. Aston has spent millions associating its products with the world's greatest spy.
Perhaps the most famous use of an Aston in recent Bond films was the chase scene in "Casino Royale" (above) which sees Bond driving, and then crashing, the then-new DBS revival. While running down baddies on a wet night road, Bond comes upon Eva Green's Vesper Lynd having been dumped in the middle of the road. To avoid her, Double-Oh-Seven manages to roll his car a then-Guinness-record seven times on-screen.
Aston hasn't been there for every Bond installment, and the relationship went dormant for some time. Since the Craig era of Bond began, Aston has been pumping up its connection with the franchise, promoting the tie-ins nearly as hard as it does now with its Formula 1 relationship. Because both parties seem to benefit from working together, it would take quite a lot of pull to separate them for future installments, I believe.
Of course, since the franchise is now under new ownership, things might change. Maybe Amazon will want Bond to drive a Slate truck or Rivian instead. Pattinson, meanwhile, has a personal relationship with watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre, so perhaps his Bond also won't be wearing the iconic Omega. At this point, the future of what Bond is could be decided by Jeff Bezos himself.
The BMWs
For a brief moment during the Brosnan era, Britain's licensed-to-kill spook drove German cars. When Brosnan got the role, he was cast in "GoldenEye" alongside BMW's small Z3 sports car decked out with plenty of weapons. Unfortunately, it was little more than paid product placement and was off-screen as quickly as it came, seemingly just there for the minimum required contractual time.
My favorite of the BondMWs was the long-wheelbase V12 7-series in "Tomorrow Never Dies." In an effort to thwart the baddies while maintaining his safety and security, Bond uses the car's fictional remote-control capabilities (with an Ericsson mobile phone trackpad!) to drive around from the rear seat. For years I wished I could do something similar with my own cars, despite it serving no purpose in my life. I'm not a spy, and I don't need to escape baddies (as far as you know), but it's cool nonetheless. This giant stately sedan met its end when Bond eventually drove it off a parking garage roof. I still want an E38-generation 7-series, just thinking about it now.
I'm going to get some guff for this, but Brosnan's BMW Z8 in "The World Is Not Enough" is, was, and always will be the best-looking car Bond ever drove on-screen. Like the Z3, this incredible grand tourer didn't really get enough screen time. What little time it did have, however, it looked stunning, and met an incredibly satisfying end. After using a fender-mounted rocket launcher to take down a helicopter, a second helicopter fitted with tree-trimming saws sliced the Bimmer in half (pictured above)!
It's unlikely we'll ever see Bond in a BMW again, and that's probably a good thing. Could you imagine him driving a new X6 M Competition? I shudder at the thought.
The Jags
The collective Jaguar and Land Rover brands have been important to the Bond franchise over the last few decades, having provided quite a few vehicles for bad guys and henchmen to make chase in across several films. As far as I can tell, Bond only ever drove one Jaguar, the State-provided long-wheelbase XJ that Craig uses to "kidnap" M and abscond to the Skyfall estate in an effort to stay one step ahead of Raoul Silva. The car is on-screen for just over a minute before the pair swap to Bond's personal Aston Martin DB5. There's a reason the Jag is so far down the list, of course, as he barely drives it, and there's very little action happening.
Despite Aston and Lotus handily smashing Jaguar on the cool factor when it comes to Bond cars, Jag's involvement as the car of choice for international baddies definitely ups the leaping cat's cool quotient a bit. Think back to "Die Another Day" and you'll have seen henchman Tang Lin Zao driving a bright green Jaguar XKR fitted with Bond-level gadgets, including grille rocket launchers, a minigun, and thermal imaging. It wasn't a match for Bond's invisible Aston Vanquish on ice, but it was still very cool to see.
Do you remember when wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista became a Bond villain in "Spectre"? Along with his brawn, Bautista also brought an eye-catching hypercar to the franchise with the Jaguar CX75 concept taking the fight to Bond's malfunctioning never-sold-to-the-public Aston DB10.
Both cars are absolutely spectacular to look at, but the chase is a little underwhelming. Bond eventually has to sink the Aston and use the ejector seat button to escape Bautista's character Hinx.
The AMCs and Fords
You'd be forgiven for never really associating Bond with American cars, but he's definitely driven them a few times. Most of these scenes were filmed before I was born, in an era when Bond movies were much more camp than the nonstop action set pieces they are today. While the Bond books were always pretty interesting, the movies tended toward the absurd, particularly in the early days.
In what is perhaps the most nonsensical move in all of James Bond history, Roger Moore's "The Man with the Golden Gun" came with American Motors Corporation product placement and a "Dukes Of Hazzard"-style bridge jumping sequence. Bond steals a 1974 AMC Hornet X from a dealership in an effort to chase down the bad guy's AMC Matador. When he needs to cross a river and the bridge is out, Bond lines up and puts pedal to the metal, going for style points in the process. If you ask me, this scene could have done without the slide-whistle sound effect. The stunt was pretty stunning, however, as stunt performer extraordinaire Loren Willert managed the jump in one take (above).
I've lived in snowy winter climates all my life, and I'm not sure I've heard squealing tires quite like what happens in the Switzerland ice-racing sequence from "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." In spite of the bad use of Foley art in the sequence (and the poor Ford Escort that ends up on its roof), it remains one of my favorite old-school moments in a Bond film. Even better, it wasn't Bond driving at the time.
From the books
Call me crazy, but I think the cars Bond drives in the original Ian Fleming novels are significantly cooler than whatever Aston Martin he's driving this week. These are, sadly, the least famous of them all, because literacy is falling and regular reading is at its lowest level in decades. Please, go pick up a book, folks!
In the early books, namely "Casino Royale," "Live and Let Die," and "Moonraker," James Bond drives a 1930 4.5-liter Blower Bentley. While Bond's Bentley is mechanically identical to those driven by the Bentley Boys to Le Mans victory in the 1920s, his was painted battleship grey, while the racers were traditional British Racing Green. After a brief affair with a Bentley Mark IV Drophead Coupe, Bond settles on a supercharged Bentley Mark II Continental he calls "The Locomotive" that he maintains through the rest of the original 14-novel run.
Once John Gardner took over writing Bond novels in 1981, the character acquired the "Silver Beast," a Saab 900 Turbo, which he kept for much of the official book series run. Jalopnik has described the car as "the most obscure James Bond car of all time" and I can't help but agree with that sentiment 14 years later. With over 240 horsepower and a top speed of 170 miles per hour, it's a pretty rad little machine. Maybe, if we beg, Jeff Bezos will let the next Bond car be a highly modified 1980s Saab 900 Turbo.