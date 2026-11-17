This is maybe the hardest question I've had to answer for QOTD, because I'm so intent on getting it right. An Aston is the easy answer, maybe a new variant of the DB12, but I don't want this new Bond to just be more of the same. A Longbow Roadster would be sleek and techy, fitting Bond's love of gadgets, and an updated TVR Griffith would show a return to how things used to be for both brands. Maybe neither of those two cars ever actually come out, though. So, to settle things, I'm going to pick a car I think fits: The Morgan Supersport.

The Supersport is a British sports car, as befits an MI6 agent. It's a bit out of time, a bit of a modernized vintage design, as befits a Cold War-era spy whose box office draw has outlasted the Cold War and its espionage heyday. Most crucially, though, it's weird and impractical and fun — characteristics I hope befit Pattinson's Bond, who I hope will follow more in Pierce Brosnan's quippy brogue-prints than Daniel Craig's tactical bootsteps.

I think Pattinson's Bond should drive a Morgan Supersport. What do you think? Leave your suggestions down in the comments below, and I'll collect my favorites later in the week.