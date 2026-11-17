What Should Robert Pattinson's James Bond Car Be?
It's official: Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond. He's genuinely not who I expected, an older and whiter actor than I figured the studio would go with, but I expect him to do spectacularly in the role. I also hope he's a different type of Bond, campier and more fun than Craig got to be as 007. Most importantly, though, this casting brings us to the key question of the franchise: What car will this new Bond drive?
James Bond has driven all manner of cars in his years, from the Sunbeam Alpine of "Dr. No" to the various Aston Martins of "No Time to Die." He's usually driven British cars, particularly his Astons, but he's had his fair share of BMWs too — even Porsches if you dive into the video games. Bond had AMCs for a little bit! He drove a Ford Mondeo that one time! So, with the entire automotive world a possibility, what do you think Pattinson's Bond should drive?
A car should fit the tone
Identity Confirmed pic.twitter.com/FCU5A9c1wk— James Bond (@007) November 16, 2026
This is maybe the hardest question I've had to answer for QOTD, because I'm so intent on getting it right. An Aston is the easy answer, maybe a new variant of the DB12, but I don't want this new Bond to just be more of the same. A Longbow Roadster would be sleek and techy, fitting Bond's love of gadgets, and an updated TVR Griffith would show a return to how things used to be for both brands. Maybe neither of those two cars ever actually come out, though. So, to settle things, I'm going to pick a car I think fits: The Morgan Supersport.
The Supersport is a British sports car, as befits an MI6 agent. It's a bit out of time, a bit of a modernized vintage design, as befits a Cold War-era spy whose box office draw has outlasted the Cold War and its espionage heyday. Most crucially, though, it's weird and impractical and fun — characteristics I hope befit Pattinson's Bond, who I hope will follow more in Pierce Brosnan's quippy brogue-prints than Daniel Craig's tactical bootsteps.
I think Pattinson's Bond should drive a Morgan Supersport. What do you think? Leave your suggestions down in the comments below, and I'll collect my favorites later in the week.