Aston Martin Reveals Fernando Alonso's Dakar Challenger Inspired By A 'Call Of Duty' Tie-In
The 2027 Dakar Rally is already set to be an unusual affair with an unexpected return to Africa as the route shifts from Saudi Arabia to Portugal and Morocco. Now, three Aston Martins will be tackling the famed cross-country rally in January. The British manufacturer revealed the Dreadnought on Tuesday, its first rally-raid machine. If that nameplate sounds familiar, the Aston Martin Dreadnought was originally a digital-only vehicle exclusively designed for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4."
The two-time F1 world champion won't be heading out into the desert alone. He will reunite with his previous Dakar co-driver, Marc Coma. Few competitors are as accomplished and experienced as Coma. The 50-year-old won the Dakar five times with KTM and briefly served as the rally's race director between 2016 and 2018. As a pairing, Alonso and Coma finished 13th in the 2020 Dakar Rally with Toyota. Alonso said his return was driven by a desire to challenge himself. Honestly, F1 isn't much of a challenge at Aston Martin this season. The Spaniard is just trundling around, hoping to finish races. He said in a release:
"After deciding to continue racing in Formula One with the Aston Martin Aramco, I thought carefully about Dakar. In the end, the decision became simple. I wanted to embrace the challenge completely and take on both Formula One and the Dakar Rally in the same year."
The Dreadnought may be a Dakar winner on debut
The version of the Aston Martin Dreadnought won't feature a carbon-fiber chassis, military-grade armor plating or weapons storage like its Call of Duty counterpart. This Dreadnought is based on the Prodrive-designed Dacia Sandrider. The machine is fitted with the same three-liter, twin-turbocharged Nissan engine. The starkest difference is the bodywork, styled after the digital-only combat SUV, most evident in the square headlights and the louvered rear window.
The Prodrive-run effort will also include another usual suspect at the wheel of a Dreadnought: Nine-time World Rally Champion Sébastien Loeb. The living legend has never won the Dakar Rally, but has finished second on three occasions. The third Dreadnought will be driven by Lucas Moraes. The Brazilian joined the Dacia-Prodrive effort after winning the World Rally-Raid Championship with Toyota in 2025. The vehicle's origin may seem ridiculous, but Aston Martin has a legitimate chance of winning the Dakar in January. Prodrive is the returning winner after Nasser Al-Attiyah took the 2026 victory in a Dacia Sandrider.