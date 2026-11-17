The 2027 Dakar Rally is already set to be an unusual affair with an unexpected return to Africa as the route shifts from Saudi Arabia to Portugal and Morocco. Now, three Aston Martins will be tackling the famed cross-country rally in January. The British manufacturer revealed the Dreadnought on Tuesday, its first rally-raid machine. If that nameplate sounds familiar, the Aston Martin Dreadnought was originally a digital-only vehicle exclusively designed for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4."

Aston Martin

The two-time F1 world champion won't be heading out into the desert alone. He will reunite with his previous Dakar co-driver, Marc Coma. Few competitors are as accomplished and experienced as Coma. The 50-year-old won the Dakar five times with KTM and briefly served as the rally's race director between 2016 and 2018. As a pairing, Alonso and Coma finished 13th in the 2020 Dakar Rally with Toyota. Alonso said his return was driven by a desire to challenge himself. Honestly, F1 isn't much of a challenge at Aston Martin this season. The Spaniard is just trundling around, hoping to finish races. He said in a release: