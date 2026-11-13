How The Developers Of '007 First Light' Nailed The Feeling Of Being James Bond Through Its Cars And Vehicles

A few missions later, Bond and his fellow 00 trainees have to infiltrate a chess tournament at the Grand Carpathian Hotel in Slovakia, and they drive up in a 2007 Jaguar XJ, with Bond dressed as a chauffeur. This is where the game really nails the Bond feeling, with the regular cars and seemingly mundane scenes, and it was this aspect of putting cars in the game that Poulsen and Vega enjoyed the most. "The Bond franchise is not only about the low end and the high end, it's also about the sleeper cars. It's about getting the car people to go, 'I see you,' and it's for us to go, 'we see you too.' The middle of the pack there is really exciting to me," Poulsen said.

"Each of the Bond movies, the best ones, are a cohort of bands. Think of the curation of the cast of vehicles in the movie," Vega added. "We're making an 18-hour experience, we want to make sure that the cast of vehicles gets the nod [from fans]. It gets the 'ah OK, I see what you're doing there, oh you're doing a twist here, oh it's 'Living Daylights.'" The development team was in contact with Aston Martin and Jaguar Land Rover from the very beginning, and they knew they wanted to include a big variety of cars. "There's partnerships that you have to do with Bond, right, it's not Bond without certain vehicles in the mix, but then you still always want to surprise, you want to 'and' the expectation. The player should absolutely have their fantasy met, 'and'. I think it's really nice when people in the car world notice that," he said.

IO Interactive

In the Slovakia scene, the player calmly drives the XJ down a winding mountain road toward the hotel. You don't drive fast, or take any shortcuts, or go off the set path; it's all about setting a scene. While driving the XJ, Bond and his crew are talking about the mission and giving you more backstory, like in a transitional movie scene. Instead of making something like this a cutscene, "First Light" lets you act it out. It's like the vehicular equivalent of a "walk and talk," if you know your movie-biz slang. You can take your time on the drive, which is especially nice now that a photo mode has been added to the game. (Everything you see in this story was captured by yours truly.) With how much of the game is straight-up action, it's really nice to have these moments of levity in between that add more depth to the characters.

Poulsen says the development team visited the JLR headquarters in Gaydon, getting tours of the heritage collection and its restoration facility, to figure out what vehicles they might want to use in the game. There was everything from classics to prototypes and rarities like the XJ220, plus things that aren't even out yet. "We walked around discussing, 'hmm, we need something that's not what gets the front page, what is it going to be?' We looked at the XJ of that particular year; it has a story of old money rather than flash, it's not so old that it's vintage, it's just in-between," Poulsen said. They pointed it out to Jaguar, saying "we want that one," and the company obliged. It is a perfect spec, too, one of the later facelifts in green over cream with those lovely five-spoke wheels.

IO Interactive

Another part of the game sees Bond and his mentor heading to Mauritania, with the level starting off in a kitted-out Land Rover Defender. You get to drive the SUV across the gorgeous landscape, even doing some light rock crawling, before coming upon a city built inside of a ship graveyard that's run by the pirate king Bawma, played brilliantly by Lenny Kravitz. It's again used as a conversation piece, setting up the scenes to come. Bond gets back in the Defender for another exploring sequence a little later, and after a series of events including a lot more fighting, he gets rescued with the help of a great Series II pickup.