All The New Cars We Spotted In GTA VI's Extended Look Trailer, And Their Real-Life Counterparts
Rockstar Games dropped a 26-minute "Extended Look" trailer on Netflix on Thursday (it's now available all over YouTube) for Grand Theft Auto VI, hands down this decade's most anticipated video game and very easily one of the most anticipated video games ever. It compiled extended play throughs of several classic GTA-style single player missions interspersed with shorter montages showing off new gameplay elements. What we're most interested in, naturally, are the new cars.
Parody of reality is arguably this franchise's whole schtick, and when it comes to the automobiles you'll be grand thefting, GTA VI is doubling down on featuring cars that are very clearly inspired by real products while staying just on the right side of copyright law. Here are all the real life-inspired vehicles I spotted. For posterity, check out the cars we already scoped out from GTA VI's first trailer from 2023.
Chevrolet Chevelle
After an opening mission that has protagonists Jason and Lucia shooting their way out of an apartment complex, we see them on another day, breaking into what looks to be one of the game's hero cars, a red muscle car seemingly inspired by the Chevy Chevelle.
Whereas stealing a car in previous games was done simply by hitting the triangle button, GTA VI gives you options, like smashing the window or using a slim jim. Some newer cars will require you to workaround electronic security systems, IGN reports. In any case, in that same shot where Jason jacks the Chevelle-lookalike, we can see several abstractions of older American cars such as the Dodge Durango and Buick Roadmaster.
Ford F-150
In a quick shot of a jogger on the streets of Vice City (a parody of Miami), we can see what's clearly a not-quite-but-obvious facsimile of a lifted Ford F-150 drive past, V8 rumble and all.
BMW E30 Convertible
Soon after the fake F-150, we're treated to our first look at driving gameplay in a ride that seemingly belongs to Jason: a red BMW E30 3 Series-ish Convertible. In the GTA-verse, this is called the Sentinel and a hardtop version of it already exists in GTA Online. Like you can with the convertibles in GTA V, Jason puts the top down, and drives around VC going past a whole bunch of vehicles that look eerily similar to real-life cars.
Regular traffic
I have other blogs to write, so I'm not going to do a breakdown of every single one. But just rattling them off, we've got lookalikes of the previous-gen Dodge Challenger (the modern one, but not the new-new one), Charger, Audi TT, Ram 1500, the 10th-gen Honda Accord, the modern convertible Chevy Camaro, the new-gen Range Rover, Chevy Suburban, Toyota RAV4, the third-gen BMW X5, a high-performance Cadillac sedan, a big Lincoln SUV, a purple C7 Corvette, and an Audi A4 in a later nighttime scene... Look, there are a lot of cars, OK?
Fight night
A quick shot of a physical altercation in the middle of what looks like the game's version of Ocean Drive shows several cars you might actually see down there on a Saturday night: a Mercedes G-Wagen surely filled with very important characters, a pink Lamborghini-looking supercar getting towed, a red Acura NSX-looking vehicle with a passenger recording the fight, and a yellow Crown Vic taxi.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class v police
Later in the preview, Lucia gets into a huge chase sequence driving a black sedan that looks a whole lot like the W212 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. In-universe, this is called the Schafter and has actually been in GTA since 2008's GTA IV expansion, The Ballad of Gay Tony.
You then get to play as Jason hanging out of the rear window, shooting at all the police cars and helicopters that give chase. Y'know, standard GTA stuff. The common cop car in this game, by the way, appears to be based on the Dodge Charger, not the Ford Taurus like it is in GTA V.
If you're not first, you're last
A huge car-related addition to GTA VI is the presence of track-based racing. In a short clip, the player is driving what looks like a BMW M4 ripoff, and it's competing against a Challenger, Charger, GTA's Ford Mustang equivalent, and an Infiniti G35.
Don't think street racing has been abolished in Vice City, though, because a later clip sees some very stickered-up cars racing through the public roadways at night. These include what looks a lot like the R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R (complete with neon underglow), a Porsche Cayman, and a couple of exotics that, to my eye, look a lot like the Lamborghini Diablo and Ferrari SF90.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan / Bugatti Chiron
In a mission that sees the two protagonists working as private security for a wealthy jetsetter flying in for a party, they head out from the airport in a fleet of black luxury SUVs. The one the player drives is very obviously inspired by the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, just the sort of vehicle one gets driven in wearing sunglasses at night after walking out of a private jet.
A quick B-roll-style shot of a partygoer sees them creating content of themselves from the driver's seat of what looks a whole lot like a Bugatti Chiron.
German car meet
In a closing montage, we get a shot of what looks like a seaside car meet with a newer version of the Schafter in attendance, rocking a front end very similar to the pre-facelift W213 E-Class. It's sitting beside a coupe that looks like a cross between the F-generation BMW 4 Series and 2 Series, likely a version of the same car we saw on track before.
Those are the main vehicles we spotted this go-around, and frankly, one could probably come up with a list dozens of cars long depending on how diligent you are with the pause button. Don't forget to head to the comments to rudely point out the ones I missed.
Grand Theft Auto VI comes out on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. Here's the full preview: