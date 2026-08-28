All The New Cars We Spotted In GTA VI's Extended Look Trailer, And Their Real-Life Counterparts

Rockstar Games dropped a 26-minute "Extended Look" trailer on Netflix on Thursday (it's now available all over YouTube) for Grand Theft Auto VI, hands down this decade's most anticipated video game and very easily one of the most anticipated video games ever. It compiled extended play throughs of several classic GTA-style single player missions interspersed with shorter montages showing off new gameplay elements. What we're most interested in, naturally, are the new cars.

Parody of reality is arguably this franchise's whole schtick, and when it comes to the automobiles you'll be grand thefting, GTA VI is doubling down on featuring cars that are very clearly inspired by real products while staying just on the right side of copyright law. Here are all the real life-inspired vehicles I spotted. For posterity, check out the cars we already scoped out from GTA VI's first trailer from 2023.