2027 Genesis G80 And GV80 Hybrids Launch In The U.S. With 347 HP And Much Better Fuel Economy
We have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Genesis' first full-on hybrid option for a while, as it's been one of the only luxury brands not to launch such a powertrain. The GV80 Hybrid was finally shown off in Korea in August, and now on Thursday at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Genesis has revealed that midsize crossover in U.S.-spec form and held the world premiere of the the even cooler G80 Hybrid sedan, too.
The GV80 and G80 Hybrids will share the same powertrain, which pairs a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-4 gasoline engine with a 7-speed automatic transmission, a single electric motor and a battery pack of unknown size. It's Hyundai Motor Group's first hybrid system with a liquid-cooled battery, and the system produces a combined 347 horsepower while returning Genesis-claimed efficiency gains of 24% in the GV80 and 30% in the G80, compared to the regulas gas-only models. Official fuel economy estimates for these two hybrids are not available just yet, but Genesis says both the GV80 SUV and G80 sedan should return a maximum driving range of over 500 miles on a tank of gas.
The new powertrain should be fantastic
Genesis says its turbo hybrid system was "engineered specifically to highlight the brand's longitudinal, rear-wheel-drive-based architecture," and the liquid-cooled battery allows for a higher maximum discharge output when compared to air-cooled batteries. We've already sampled a version of Hyundai Motor Group's turbo-hybrid powertrain in the segment-topping Hyundai Palisade Hybrid. Jalopnik's own Andy Kalmowitz praised that version of the powertrain for its seamless transitions between electric and hybrid operation, which bodes well for the Genesis system and its upgrades.
In Genesis form, this hybrid setup produces 347 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque, which is 18 more horses and 52 more lb-ft of torque than the Palisade's Hybrid system. It's also 47 horsepower more than the G80 and GV80's base turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder powertrain, and it matches the torque output of the top twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6, which Genesis says helps give it "responsive acceleration from a stop."
Both the GV80 and G80 Hybrids will offer buyers adjustable regenerative braking settings, a nice features that is not always found on traditional hybrids, and it has a Smart function that automatically adjusts regenerative braking based on driving conditions. They also have a Stay mode that allows some auxiliary functions like the climate control and multimedia functions to operate without starting the gas engine.
Designs are similar to the current cars, but the G80 grows five inches
Both the GV80 Hybrid and G80 Hybrid sedan get a redesigned front grille with a new 3D look, new wheel designs, and new exterior colors. The GV80 has new 19-, 20-, and 22-inch wheel designs developed specifically for the Hybrid, and three new exterior colors: Seychelles Beige, Cardiff Green, and Brunswick Green Matte. It also will come with four new two-tone interior color combinations, real wood trim options, and upholstery quilting patterns.
The G80 Hybrid reflects a bigger change when compared to its gasser siblings: it's actually 5.1 inches longer overall than other G80s. Though Genesis doesn't explicitly say where the G80 Hybrid's extra 5.1 inches goes, it's almost certainly a 5.1-inch wheelbase stretch, since that's the same change that was made to the 2027 Genesis G80 Electrified in other markets. (That car was quietly canceled in the U.S. last year due to slow sales, if you'll remember, so we haven't gotten the LWB G80 until now.) That means it will have a limo-like wheelbase of 123.6 inches, or just 1.6 inches shorter than the flagship Genesis G90 sedan. The G80 Hybrid also gets new 18- and 20-inch wheel designs, and new exterior paint options that are inspired by locations and natural elements from around the world like Wadden Gray, Milos Blue, and Barolo Red.
These new hybrids will provide Genesis buyers with a third powertrain option on both cars, and they'll each be sold in the usual array of trim levels. Standard features include a 27-inch OLED gauge cluster and infotainment screen, and an array of standard active safety features. Genesis hasn't released official North American pricing or availability for either hybrid yet, but we expect pricing to fall between their base turbocharged four-cylinder powertrains and the more expensive twin-turbocharged V6, so somewhere around $70,000 for both models.