Both the GV80 Hybrid and G80 Hybrid sedan get a redesigned front grille with a new 3D look, new wheel designs, and new exterior colors. The GV80 has new 19-, 20-, and 22-inch wheel designs developed specifically for the Hybrid, and three new exterior colors: Seychelles Beige, Cardiff Green, and Brunswick Green Matte. It also will come with four new two-tone interior color combinations, real wood trim options, and upholstery quilting patterns.

The G80 Hybrid reflects a bigger change when compared to its gasser siblings: it's actually 5.1 inches longer overall than other G80s. Though Genesis doesn't explicitly say where the G80 Hybrid's extra 5.1 inches goes, it's almost certainly a 5.1-inch wheelbase stretch, since that's the same change that was made to the 2027 Genesis G80 Electrified in other markets. (That car was quietly canceled in the U.S. last year due to slow sales, if you'll remember, so we haven't gotten the LWB G80 until now.) That means it will have a limo-like wheelbase of 123.6 inches, or just 1.6 inches shorter than the flagship Genesis G90 sedan. The G80 Hybrid also gets new 18- and 20-inch wheel designs, and new exterior paint options that are inspired by locations and natural elements from around the world like Wadden Gray, Milos Blue, and Barolo Red.

Genesis

These new hybrids will provide Genesis buyers with a third powertrain option on both cars, and they'll each be sold in the usual array of trim levels. Standard features include a 27-inch OLED gauge cluster and infotainment screen, and an array of standard active safety features. Genesis hasn't released official North American pricing or availability for either hybrid yet, but we expect pricing to fall between their base turbocharged four-cylinder powertrains and the more expensive twin-turbocharged V6, so somewhere around $70,000 for both models.