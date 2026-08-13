Genesis GV80 Turbo Hybrid Promises More Power, Efficiency And An 'EV-Like' Driving Experience
The Genesis GV80 is a great crossover, but one thing has been missing from its lineup that it has desperately needed: a hybrid. Now, the Korean automaker is doing something about that with the introduction of the GV80 Hybrid, and if the turbo-hybrid powerplants found in other HMG products are anything to go by, it's sure to be one hell of a package.
Powering the GV80 Hybrid is the automaker's "2.5 Turbo Hybrid System," which combines a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder motor with a hybrid motor and liquid-cooled battery. Genesis says the system has total output of 347 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque — 47 hp more than the standard four-popper and just 28 fewer than the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6. Despite the added power, its fuel efficiency is up 25% compared to the standard inline-four when properly equipped, and because of an expanded electric motor engagement range, Genesis is promising what it calls an "EV-like driving experience."
The parallel hybrid system is made up of a starter-generator, which handles engine starting and power generation, and a drive motor, which takes care of the tricky business of propulsion and regenerative braking. Combined with the turbocharged gas motor, Genesis says the big-ass GV80 can hustle to 60 mph in about 7 seconds.
Making a GV80 Hybrid
It also makes use of liquid-cooled batteries — a first for HMG. Compared to conventional air-cooled batteries, liquid-cooled batteries enable more efficient temperature management, and they allow for a higher maximum discharge amount as well as more extensive use of the battery's available power. Additionally, because Genesis expanded the GV80's motor engagement range, it's theoretically supposed to be quieter and smoother in its operation. It'll also have a more linear acceleration, according to Genesis, and all of this should give it that more EV-like experience. Driving that point home is the fact that the GV80 Hybrid starts in EV Mode and does its best not to activate the gas motor until it hits 19 mph.
It has other neat tricks, too, like the fact there's no reverse gear. Instead, it just spins the drive motor in reverse to go backwards. That helps save weight. The GV80 Hybrid also employs something called Stay Mode, which uses the high-voltage battery to operate the car's comfort and convenience features without starting the engine while it's stationary. There's regenerative braking as well that helps keep the battery topped off.
There aren't a ton of stylistic changes between the standard GV80 and the Hybrid, but there are a few subtle differences if you know what to look out for. That's really not an issue, as the GV80 is one of the most handsome crossovers on the market today. Still, the GV80 Hybrid has a slightly tweaked grille and different wheels that are meant to set it apart from the normal car. On the inside, there are four new two-tone colors, including Obsidian Black with Taigan Green and Ultramarine Blue with Travertine Beige. Buyers will also be able to pick from two new real wood trim options and new quilting patterns. It all looks quite nice.
There's no word on pricing or availability just yet, but we should learn more as we get closer to the GV80's official launch in September. Until then, we've got some nice pictures to look at.