Genesis GV80 Turbo Hybrid Promises More Power, Efficiency And An 'EV-Like' Driving Experience

It also makes use of liquid-cooled batteries — a first for HMG. Compared to conventional air-cooled batteries, liquid-cooled batteries enable more efficient temperature management, and they allow for a higher maximum discharge amount as well as more extensive use of the battery's available power. Additionally, because Genesis expanded the GV80's motor engagement range, it's theoretically supposed to be quieter and smoother in its operation. It'll also have a more linear acceleration, according to Genesis, and all of this should give it that more EV-like experience. Driving that point home is the fact that the GV80 Hybrid starts in EV Mode and does its best not to activate the gas motor until it hits 19 mph.

It has other neat tricks, too, like the fact there's no reverse gear. Instead, it just spins the drive motor in reverse to go backwards. That helps save weight. The GV80 Hybrid also employs something called Stay Mode, which uses the high-voltage battery to operate the car's comfort and convenience features without starting the engine while it's stationary. There's regenerative braking as well that helps keep the battery topped off.

Genesis

There aren't a ton of stylistic changes between the standard GV80 and the Hybrid, but there are a few subtle differences if you know what to look out for. That's really not an issue, as the GV80 is one of the most handsome crossovers on the market today. Still, the GV80 Hybrid has a slightly tweaked grille and different wheels that are meant to set it apart from the normal car. On the inside, there are four new two-tone colors, including Obsidian Black with Taigan Green and Ultramarine Blue with Travertine Beige. Buyers will also be able to pick from two new real wood trim options and new quilting patterns. It all looks quite nice.

There's no word on pricing or availability just yet, but we should learn more as we get closer to the GV80's official launch in September. Until then, we've got some nice pictures to look at.