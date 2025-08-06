Genesis Killed The Electrified G80 So Quietly Nearly No One Noticed
Show of hands, how many people here were aware that Genesis sold an EV version of its mid-size G80 sedan called the Electrified G80? One... two.. OK, so not many of you. Well, if that's the case, then it probably won't be too disappointing for you to learn that the South Korean luxury automaker gave the slow-selling EV the axe.
The news was confirmed to InsideEVs after a user on X, the everything app, noticed that the Electrified G80 was no longer featured on the automaker's website. Oddly, there was no announcement from Genesis — not that it really needed one. Just 77 units were sold in the first half of 2025, according to Cox Auto. In all of 2024, just 140 Electrified G80s were sold. For an automaker as big as the Hyundai group, that's pretty much a rounding error.
In a sea of very compelling electric vehicles, the Electrified G80 — while good — never really matched up to them. Its 87.2-kWh battery fed two motors that put out a combined 365 horsepower and gave the big sedan about 282 miles of EPA-rated range. Those are both solid, but certainly not class-leading. That's not much of a surprise since the Electrified G80 was built as a converted ICE-powered G80 rather than a ground-up EV like the GV60. That car shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.
One thing the Electrified G80 had going for it, which a lot of its competitors didn't, was the fact it was very normal looking. Unless you were a real car dork, it's hard to tell the difference between the gas G80 and the electric one. When you throw in the fact that it was a regular sedan, the Electrified G80 was a refreshing vehicle in a world of wacky-looking crossovers.
What comes next
It's hard to say where Genesis goes from here when it comes to an electric sedan. Overall, that part of the market just does not sell as well as its crossover counterpart. When you add in the fact that President Trump has instituted a 15% tariff on goods from South Korea, it becomes fairly hard to justify sending it to our shores.
It's also not clear whether or not we're going to end up getting the facelifted 2026 Electrified G80 that comes with a tweaked look and longer wheelbase. If I were a betting man, I'd say it's not coming here, as there's no mention of it on Genesis' website. Who knows, though? Stranger things have happened.
If you still yearn for an electric Genesis, you're in luck — you've just got to be OK with crossovers. The company will gladly sell you a GV60 or Electrified GV70. The latter, which is heavily related to the now-dead Electrified G80, is already confirmed to be sticking around through at least 2026.
Jalopnik has reached out to Genesis for comment on this story, and we will be sure to update it if and when we get a response.