Genesis Killed The Electrified G80 So Quietly Nearly No One Noticed

Show of hands, how many people here were aware that Genesis sold an EV version of its mid-size G80 sedan called the Electrified G80? One... two.. OK, so not many of you. Well, if that's the case, then it probably won't be too disappointing for you to learn that the South Korean luxury automaker gave the slow-selling EV the axe.

The news was confirmed to InsideEVs after a user on X, the everything app, noticed that the Electrified G80 was no longer featured on the automaker's website. Oddly, there was no announcement from Genesis — not that it really needed one. Just 77 units were sold in the first half of 2025, according to Cox Auto. In all of 2024, just 140 Electrified G80s were sold. For an automaker as big as the Hyundai group, that's pretty much a rounding error.

In a sea of very compelling electric vehicles, the Electrified G80 — while good — never really matched up to them. Its 87.2-kWh battery fed two motors that put out a combined 365 horsepower and gave the big sedan about 282 miles of EPA-rated range. Those are both solid, but certainly not class-leading. That's not much of a surprise since the Electrified G80 was built as a converted ICE-powered G80 rather than a ground-up EV like the GV60. That car shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

One thing the Electrified G80 had going for it, which a lot of its competitors didn't, was the fact it was very normal looking. Unless you were a real car dork, it's hard to tell the difference between the gas G80 and the electric one. When you throw in the fact that it was a regular sedan, the Electrified G80 was a refreshing vehicle in a world of wacky-looking crossovers.