The Benz-Branded Mercedes SL Is Coming Back
When Mercedes introduced the seventh-generation R232 SL roadster, it was only offered in performance-oriented AMG trims, with an ultra-luxury Maybach variant coming a few years later. For the first time in the model's history, a Benz-branded SL was missing from the lineup, but that's about to change because of buyer feedback. Some folks apparently miss the subdued, grand touring nature that SLs of old provided, and they don't all have the $230,000 it takes to enter Maybach land, so a Mercedes-Benz SL is coming back.
With this current generation, Mercedes wanted to bring the SL and AMG GT Coupe closer together, and it seems that may have been a slight miscalculation on the German automaker's part. While big power and big prices are all well and good, it's not exactly what the average SL owner is looking for — especially when the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe exists, according to Autocar. They missed some of the refinement and long-distance cruising ability of the old cars. Basically, the new one was hurting their agining backs.
Now that its mid-cycle refresh time, the GT will remain the performance-oriented vehicle, and the SL will take on a more relaxed demeaner, CEO Ola Källenius told Autocar. It'll trade in rock hard suspension and track times for comfort and ride quality. The two vehicles will also get revised engines to meet new emissions standards in Communist Europe.
A change in identity
Mercedes will discontinue the entry-level SL43 and GT43 that use a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4, and the same fate will befall the SL63 S E Performance and its 805-horsepower plug-in-hybrid V8 powertrain. Instead, the updated SLs will all get 48-volt mild-hybrid systems, and the new entry-level engine is expected to be a 443-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6, which is far more befitting of a grand tourer anyway. That model will probably be called SL500, while an SL580 will have the new M177 Evo flat-plane crank V8 we first saw in the refreshed S-Class.
Don't worry, drop-top AMG fans. The AMG SL isn't going anywhere, even if the E Performance is. Autocar speculates that the M177 will be also used in an SL63 that'll put out a notch over 600 horsepower, which should be more than enough for the folks who are into things of that nature. (The AMG SL55 will effectively be replaced by the V8 Benz SL580.)
It's not just an ethos change, either. Mercedes says the Benz SL will have front-end styling that alighes closer with the standard Mercedes look, with a simpler grille that has one horizontal bar across it rather than the more aggressive AMG grille with all its vertical canes. It'll also make use of the latest Digital Light headlight system from the company, which, of course, features three-pointed-star daytime running lights. Inside, the car will get an upgraded MB.OS platform to run the infotainment and the rest of the car's brain as well as some new physical control.
If this all sounds exciting to you in a way that the AMG SL didn't, well, you've got to hold on just a little bit longer. Källenius says the refreshed SL, which is going to be "more of a Mercedes-Benz," is expected to lauch in 2027.