When Mercedes introduced the seventh-generation R232 SL roadster, it was only offered in performance-oriented AMG trims, with an ultra-luxury Maybach variant coming a few years later. For the first time in the model's history, a Benz-branded SL was missing from the lineup, but that's about to change because of buyer feedback. Some folks apparently miss the subdued, grand touring nature that SLs of old provided, and they don't all have the $230,000 it takes to enter Maybach land, so a Mercedes-Benz SL is coming back.

With this current generation, Mercedes wanted to bring the SL and AMG GT Coupe closer together, and it seems that may have been a slight miscalculation on the German automaker's part. While big power and big prices are all well and good, it's not exactly what the average SL owner is looking for — especially when the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe exists, according to Autocar. They missed some of the refinement and long-distance cruising ability of the old cars. Basically, the new one was hurting their agining backs.

Now that its mid-cycle refresh time, the GT will remain the performance-oriented vehicle, and the SL will take on a more relaxed demeaner, CEO Ola Källenius told Autocar. It'll trade in rock hard suspension and track times for comfort and ride quality. The two vehicles will also get revised engines to meet new emissions standards in Communist Europe.