Five Fuel-Sipping Tips That No One Else Has The Guts To Suggest
America's affordability crisis doesn't seem to be going away any time soon, with everyone's budgets getting battered left and right by inflation, record-high housing costs, war-driven fuel price hikes, and sky-high automobile operating costs. It's starting to feel a lot like the 2008 financial crisis out here in the streets again. I distinctly remember everyone suddenly caring about their fuel economy back then, scrambling for more fuel efficient cars. With new car prices higher than ever, that might not even be an option for you. So let's look into a few measures you can implement on any car to make it more efficient.
Obviously, the most fuel-efficient thing to do in a cash crunch is to drive less, take public transit, or get there without burning fuel on foot or by bicycle. If those aren't viable options for you, even the least efficient transportation machine can benefit from these five suggestions. And if you're getting 12 miles to the gallon right now, bumping that up to 13 or 15 could make a pretty significant difference to your weekly budget.
For example, at the current national average fuel price of $3.81 per gallon, a vehicle that gets 12 mpg combined and travels 15,000 miles a year (the EPA's annual estimate), would spend $4,762.50 a year on fuel, while bumping that to 15 MPG would mean spending $3,810 per year — that's a big annual savings.
Here are five great ideas that you should definitely implement for your car to achieve better fuel economy. Some are more, um, involved than others, so before you dive into a project, make sure you have the necessary tools, skills, materials, time, space, and mental fortitude. You can absolutely do some of these projects yourself, but others might be best reserved for a professional, at which point you'll have to weigh the cost of modification against savings.
What politics can do for you
Here in the United States, the midterm elections finished up, and if you live in a swing state, as I do, you were probably bombarded with political ads, and seemingly every yard had signage for an election campaign or a ballot measure. Most of those signs are made from a corrugated plastic material called coroplast, which is significant for its low weight and high strength. That combination makes them great for constructing your own DIY aerodynamic modifications. Getting the materials for free is just an added benefit.
If you've been under a car before, you know that it's a lot less smooth than the shiny side you look at every day. There are exhaust pipes, suspension, driveshafts, and jacking points. If you manage to get a couple of the really big (and really obnoxious) yard signs, you could build a nice aerodynamically efficient flat floor tray for your car, improving the efficiency of airflow between the bottom of your car and the road. Tie it in to your rear bumper, and you'll help prevent a lot of turbulence.
It should go without saying that your car's exhaust gets pretty hot under normal operation, hot enough to melt coroplast. You should build your flat floor in a way that the inexpensive plastic material is mounted far enough away from the exhaust to prevent melting, perhaps even with a heat shield material to protect the edges. It's also possible that political signs in your area aren't made of coroplast, so be careful when you're using unconfirmed plastic to block off your engine bay from airflow or releasing heat. To get a proper flat floor around the exhaust pipes, you can use sheet aluminum in hot spots to keep the airflow clean and prevent melting.
Grilling in the cold
After your flat floor, if you have some more coroplast laying around, you can build for yourself a grille block off. Because your car was built from the factory to operate in any temperature range, it has to have a larger grille opening and radiator than you need for light duty operation, particularly in the colder months.
Not only does selectively blocking airflow through the grille help improve the aerodynamic efficiency of your car at highway speeds, it will also help your car's engine warm up faster than it would with the radiator exposed to cold air. A cold engine consumes far more fuel than a warm one, so a faster warm-up time and maintaining heat within your engine compartment during trips with multiple stops is more beneficial to fuel economy than you might think.
You may have seen this sort of modification on diesel trucks and big rigs, especially in extremely cold temperatures. This is an easy one to get wrong, particularly if you forget you have a grille blockoff and leave it in through summer, so you'll have to pay attention to your car's gauges to avoid overheating. If you use them properly, you'll gain some winter MPGs. Again, it's important you know what you're doing with this project, as it is extremely easy to implement, but just as easy for it all to go awry.
Many automakers have employed expensive motorized grille shutters in an effort to improve efficiency. If you're really smart with electronics, you might even be able to craft your own motorized grille shutters with thermostatic controls that can potentially help improve your fuel economy in all seasons.
Chop that top
Chopping a section out of the middle of a car's height to lower the roof is a tried-and-true hot-rodding mod. While primarily used for looking cool, chopping the roof a few inches helps in many aspects of performance driving. Not only does it lower the car's center of gravity, but it reduces the frontal area of the vehicle, making it slip through the wind better. Improved aerodynamics are good for going fast, as your top speed improves, but it's also good for efficiency, as the car's overall aerodynamic drag goes down.
In the video above, the Motor Mythbusters made a dramatic chop to an old Dodge Tradesman van. Perhaps taking things to extremes is the best way to show their efficacy. It doesn't take a scientist to figure out that a Tradesman isn't very aerodynamic, isn't very fast, and isn't very efficient. By increasing its quarter-mile trap speed by several miles per hour, the team proved a chopped top was more aerodynamic.
If you can cut through the air better, you need less power to maintain a normal highway speed, reducing your fuel consumption. If you want to get really wild with it, you can reduce your frontal area even more by making your car a single-seater and cut the greenhouse of the car in half down the middle, like this Geo Metro owner did.
Obviously, there are some practical downsides to chopping your roof. For one thing, it's hard to recommend cutting the structural pillars of your car, just for the effect it might have on the car's rollover safety. Modify at your own risk.
Who needs mirrors?
Bulky exterior mirrors are one of the areas where automakers have sought to reduce aerodynamic drag for decades. In order to comply with government safety regulations, the mirrors need to show what's happening behind you, and for a number of different seating positions, requiring them to be quite large and adjustable. As the owner of the car, you can theoretically modify your car with smaller aftermarket mirrors, reducing the frontal area of your car further than the factory could in the development phase. But what if you could get rid of your mirrors altogether?
Audi, a few years ago, introduced its "virtual mirror" technology on the old e-Tron SUV. It wasn't permitted for use in the U.S. market, but it did go on sale elsewhere. By swapping the giant mirrors for a compact camera on an arm, Audi claimed the reduction in drag (dropping the e-Tron's cD from 0.28 to 0.27) was good enough for a couple of percentage points in overall vehicle efficiency. The camera relayed exterior images to a small real-time video screen in each door. The system, while expensive, allowed Audi to bump the car's range numbers by four miles.
Because aftermarket modifications aren't mandated to follow the same strict regulations as OEM equipment, you could theoretically suction cup some GoPros on the outside of your car and have them relay the video via Bluetooth to your phone. Or, you know, you could do something a bit nicer and with less latency. Who wants a delay when you need to know if it's safe to merge? Maybe you could 3D print a little housing for a small lens and run some wire through the mirror hole to feed a dash-mounted video monitor? I've been looking into something like this for a future project of my own.
Stripped down
Weight is the enemy of efficiency, and modern cars have gotten quite heavy. The U.S. Department of Energy says carrying an extra 100 pounds of weight in your car can reduce your fuel economy by one percent. One side of that is to reduce as much of the cargo you're hauling around without needing to, so if you've been meaning to donate stuff to Goodwill and it's been in your trunk for a month, you've been taking a fuel economy hit as a result. On the other side, every pound of unnecessary weight you can remove from your car makes your car more efficient.
Making your car lighter helps in every aspect of driving. A lighter car accelerates easier, meaning it'll require less fuel to gain speed at a given rate. It also means you can carry more speed through corners, reducing the need to brake and accelerate again. A lighter car is also easier on your consumable components, easing the efforts on brake pads and rotors, tires, and suspension components. An engine that isn't laboring quite as much will also wear less quickly and theoretically last longer.
So what can you do to reduce weight? I guess it depends on how much you can live without. A fully stripped interior with little more than a driver seat is going to be several hundred pounds lighter than one that's complete. If you can live without things like a center console, a stereo, a dashboard, and more, you could save a lot on fuel. If you want to be a little more pragmatic about it, there are still things you could do. You drive a minivan with a removable row of seats? You could save some fuel by removing those seats when you don't need them.
Skirts and tails
Did you always want to be a car designer when you grew up? Thanks to advances in 3D scanning technology, computer-aided design, computational fluid dynamics, additive construction, and instant-quote small-batch manufacturing, it's possible to design and build your own car's bodywork to your own exacting standards. Of course, you'll have to learn how to manipulate the software in order to make that happen, but it's definitely possible. Say you wanted to add an aerodynamic boat-tail or wheel skirts to your car, like the Volkswagen Mission Efficiency concept shown above. It's all within your reach!
A boattail shaped rear end is the most aerodynamically efficient way for a car to cut through the air. Not only does this allow air to continue to stay attached to the car, but it gives a smooth transition to clear air after the car goes through. An abrupt trunk with a blunt cutoff will create lots of turbulence behind it, which acts like a vacuum sucking the car's forward progress. By shrinking the low pressure area at the back of the car, there's much less pressure drag. Adding a five-foot boattail extension behind a semi-truck, for example, has been shown to increase fuel efficiency by almost twelve percent!
Similarly, wheel skirts help remove turbulent air from the car's trajectory through the air. Ecomodder logs show a few DIY wheel skirt projects with improvements from one to two miles per gallon, depending on application. Rear wheel skirts are much easier to install than fronts, as the front wheels need to exit the cover of the fender when turning, while the rear wheels are always covered. By filling in the gap between the fender and wheel, reducing drag, the car's engine doesn't have to work as hard to accelerate or maintain speed, improving economy.