America's affordability crisis doesn't seem to be going away any time soon, with everyone's budgets getting battered left and right by inflation, record-high housing costs, war-driven fuel price hikes, and sky-high automobile operating costs. It's starting to feel a lot like the 2008 financial crisis out here in the streets again. I distinctly remember everyone suddenly caring about their fuel economy back then, scrambling for more fuel efficient cars. With new car prices higher than ever, that might not even be an option for you. So let's look into a few measures you can implement on any car to make it more efficient.

Obviously, the most fuel-efficient thing to do in a cash crunch is to drive less, take public transit, or get there without burning fuel on foot or by bicycle. If those aren't viable options for you, even the least efficient transportation machine can benefit from these five suggestions. And if you're getting 12 miles to the gallon right now, bumping that up to 13 or 15 could make a pretty significant difference to your weekly budget.

For example, at the current national average fuel price of $3.81 per gallon, a vehicle that gets 12 mpg combined and travels 15,000 miles a year (the EPA's annual estimate), would spend $4,762.50 a year on fuel, while bumping that to 15 MPG would mean spending $3,810 per year — that's a big annual savings.

Here are five great ideas that you should definitely implement for your car to achieve better fuel economy. Some are more, um, involved than others, so before you dive into a project, make sure you have the necessary tools, skills, materials, time, space, and mental fortitude. You can absolutely do some of these projects yourself, but others might be best reserved for a professional, at which point you'll have to weigh the cost of modification against savings.