How Does Grille Shape Affect Engine Performance And Why Are They All Different?

You probably already know that your grille protects your radiator while allowing air to flow on to it, keeping it cool. In fact, the openings, whether they are hexagonal, diamond-like, horizontal, or vertical, are shaped to direct air directly on to the radiator without letting that air leak to the side. This really just applies to cars with internal combustion engines, of course, as most EVs are cooled differently. Instead of a grille, the Tesla Model 3 does have a narrow air vent towards along the front of the car towards the bottom edge. However, some Tesla owners have found it necessary to add an aftermarket grille or mesh to that vent to keep out debris like leaves and dirt.

But your car's grille serves other purposes besides protecting and cooling the radiator. For example, grilles are also shaped to direct airflow around the car to make it aerodynamic. This reduces drag and enables your vehicle to get better gas mileage and to more easily reach its top speed.

Both engine cooling and aerodynamic performance can be achieved by different grille shapes, which is why no one shape dominates grille design. That's a good thing, because grilles are an important part of automotive branding. In this age of look-a-like vehicles, one of the few things that stand out among car brands is the shape of the grille. Of course, in Tesla's case, it stands out by having no grille at all on its later-model vehicles. But that doesn't stop some folks from pimping their Teslas with aftermarket grilles.