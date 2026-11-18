I'm particularly excited to see how much this car goes for because I've had a few very special experiences with C111s, including this specific one. Mere days before the world shut down in 2020, I was given a tour of Mercedes' secret "holy halls" warehouses in Germany, where I saw half of all the C111s all lined up together. (The photo you see below, which Mercedes graciously let me take on a film camera.)

Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

At Monterey Car Week in 2022 I got to ride shotgun the V8-powered C111 on the Tour d'Elegance, which was incredible even when we were stuck in traffic and slightly overheating. In 2024, I got to ride up and down Big Sur in this particular car, number 33, fresh off its restoration with a fully functioning rotary engine. The V8 C111 already felt extraordinary, but the four-rotor motor's totally unique buzzy sound and character really takes it to the stratosphere. There's no other car in existence quite like it.

Apart from other C111s, of course. Yes, it's pretty nuts that Mercedes is selling one of these things, but it will still have 12 others in the collection. I'm sure now that the Classic team got this one working, it will be able to restore one of the other rotary-powered C111s in the collection. Don't think this is the last the world will see of this C111, either. Part of the buyer contract for the Uhlenhaut was that its new owner must bring the car to events and shows, and that Mercedes gets to use it for things when it wants, and I'm sure the same will be the case for this sale.

Whoever buys it really should use it, too. For all of its fantastical styling and engineering, it's a proper car. Sure, the rotary doesn't really like sitting around at low speeds, instead egging you on to keep reaching the red mark at 7,000 rpm on the tachometer, and there's no air conditioning so your only respite from in-cabin heat is to open the small vent windows (or just open the gullwing doors). It's pretty comfortable, though, and pretty easy to get in and out of. The engine isn't so loud that you can't hold a conversation with your passenger, and the interior just feels like any other Mercedes from the '70s.