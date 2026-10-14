Rétromobile NYC Will Bring The Wonderful Emotions Of The World's Best Car Show To America

In addition to the automakers, brokers, dealers, auction booths, car clubs, automotive associations and other official groups that will have stands, Neveu said there will be many special exhibitions, including one with art cars. Not only will the art cars be on display, but they'll be joined by other works of art from the artists. The Paris show has around 400 exhibitors; the first NYC show will have over 100, with the aim to have closer to 200 next year.

At the Javits Center, everything is on the same floor, instead of the Paris Expo where there are multiple floors and separate halls. Neveu said that organizing an event like this in America is quite different (and more difficult) because we have so many more laws and unions and regulations that must be followed. "Somebody wants to sit down in the alley and eat a sandwich, it's impossible. In France this is a different thing," Neveu joked.

Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

Because the rules and culture are different, they aren't trying to exactly copy the Paris show. "But what we want to do, which for me is essential, very important, is to make sure that you don't have to be a millionaire to enjoy automobiles," Neveu said, mentioning how events like Pebble Beach are extraordinarily hard to get into for regular people. "If you are not a specialist or if you are not a rich person, you can't go there. It's too difficult. In Rétromobile that's exactly the opposite. We try to go in front of the people and say, 'come on, this is accessible for you.'" To that end, general admission tickets are $70, which really isn't bad considering what you'll get to see. For comparison's sake, general admission Pebble Beach tickets were $495-$650 this year, depending on when you bought them.

"You will discover amazing cars, amazing things that you can't see in the corner of your street every morning. But not only very expensive cars — it has to be a car or a motorcycle or a truck that has a story to tell," Neveu said. "This is the most important thing for me. It's not only a question of money." Some people come to shows like this looking to buy cars or make investments, but Rétromobile is more about the passion.

Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

That's not to say there won't be a lot of cars for sale. Neveu said top brokers like Fiskens, Mark Hyman, Girardo & Co, and Joe Macari are all signed up to bring some of their best offerings. "These people, they are looking for the good clients, and the fact is that in New York, you have a concentration of rich people that you can't find anywhere else in America, except probably California and Miami."

As far as the Gooding auction goes, Neveu said he already knows what will be presented, and it will be very impressive. Other auction houses are already primed for future years, too. Artcurial, Bring A Trailer, Broad Arrow, Mecum and RM Sotheby's will all have booths displaying cars that will be sold at each houses' upcoming auctions in other places, and Neveu said his dream is for them all to host auctions in the city during Rétromobile week. "The community of people having interest to buy or sell a car, they will be in the same place around the same time. If that happens, it will just be a reinforcement of the long-term visibility for Rétromobile."

Rétromobile Paris' auctions have seen some absolutely mega sales, from coachbuilt classics and 1960s racers to modern things like the Bugatti Chiron Profilée that set the at-the-time record for the most expensive new car ever sold the year I went. I'm sure NYC could see even rarer and more valuable cars eventually cross the block.