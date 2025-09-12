What Concept Car Are You Still Dying To See Enter Production?
Concept cars offer automakers the opportunity to create a physical representation of what they envision their future to be. However, how distant that future may be differs on a case-by-case basis. It was less than two years between Honda unveiling a hybrid Prelude concept and launching a production model. On the other end, Tesla delivered the first Cybertruck five years after the concept was revealed. You could argue that development on the polygonal pickup truck still is unfinished, with the constant string of recalls.
What concept car are you still dying to see enter production? While the Standard of the World is going all-electric, do you still dream of the Cadillac Sixteen hitting showrooms? Do you wish Lexus had the guts to let the Street Rod hit public roads so we could have a 21st-century hot rod? Are you still ready to shell out for a Dodge Demon? Come on, I know you wanted Dodge's take on the Miata.
Mercedes should have built a rotary sports car
The Mercedes-Benz C111 would be my choice. The streamlined 1970s concept was a wild featured a mid-mounted three-rotor Wankel engine. Between the CLK GTR and AMG One the German automotive giant isn't a stranger to producing mid-engine hypercars, but when it comes to series production Mercedes seemingly can only build a single flavor of two-seater sports car. Never straying too far from the 300 SLR's light, the SLR McLaren, the SLS AMG and AMG GT fit the traditional front-engine, rear-wheel-drive archetype. I can only imagine how Mercedes' history could have played out differently if there had been a production version of the C111 in the early 1980s. We could have reached the point where Mercedes revives the C111 name, like Ferrari and the Testarossa.
While a rotary Mercedes coupe would be awesome, I want to hear your suggestion in the comments below. Please explain why you're dying to get a set of keys to your favorite concept car.