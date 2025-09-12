Concept cars offer automakers the opportunity to create a physical representation of what they envision their future to be. However, how distant that future may be differs on a case-by-case basis. It was less than two years between Honda unveiling a hybrid Prelude concept and launching a production model. On the other end, Tesla delivered the first Cybertruck five years after the concept was revealed. You could argue that development on the polygonal pickup truck still is unfinished, with the constant string of recalls.

What concept car are you still dying to see enter production? While the Standard of the World is going all-electric, do you still dream of the Cadillac Sixteen hitting showrooms? Do you wish Lexus had the guts to let the Street Rod hit public roads so we could have a 21st-century hot rod? Are you still ready to shell out for a Dodge Demon? Come on, I know you wanted Dodge's take on the Miata.