Slate Sells 'Screenless GPS' For Its Trucks, Which Is Just A Map
Slate, maker of the barebones $26,400 electric truck that I desperately want to see succeed despite my worries about its competition, is all about simplicity. Simple truck, simple purchase price, simple construction, simple accessories. So what happens when buyers want something more complex — something like GPS, which requires satellite connections, maps, screens, and code? Well, the company does it the old fashioned way by stamping its brand on a Rand McNally Road Atlas and selling it as "Screenless GPS."
The automaker is selling these atlases for $30, and on the website it's currently marked as sold out. The product description reads, "This is the original navigation system — no signal required. Spiral bound, large print, and ready for wherever your Slate takes you. Covers the US, Canada, and Mexico. Limited edition." This particular book is the 2027 Rand McNally EasyFinder Road Atlas, and it includes "7 curated Rand McNally road trips."
Rand McNally, for the younger readers out there, makes books of maps that it calls its road atlases. I grew up with a road atlas wedged between the driver's seat and center console of my mom's car, and I certainly remember thumbing through its pages while bored — behavior my mom encouraged, so I'd know how to read a map by the time I started driving myself. It's certainly a skill the average Slate buyer has, and maybe the folks that appreciate a simple truck will likewise appreciate a simple way to navigate it around.
Can Slate make maps cool?
Paper maps have had a bit of a renaissance as we all get ever more tired of our constantly-increasing screentime. Backcountry Discovery Routes has worked with Butler Maps for years to create paper maps of its BDR routes for those looking to go screenless on the trails, and it seems Slate is hoping to bring the same enthusiasm to road maps with its Rand McNally tie-in. I'm just hoping the promotion Slate is doing for its map, like the Instagram post above, is all tongue in cheek. If the company really means "analog pinch to zoom" is a feature, it comes off a bit I HATE WIFE AND PHOEN.
For most of us, a phone mount suction-cupped to the windshield will make a better navigation solution than a Rand McNally shoved next to the center console. For Slate's target market, buyers who actively miss simpler, older cars and want a return to that kind of design, the bent and worn pages of a worn Road Atlas may provide a bit of the nostalgia they're looking for in an all-electric truck. After all, they probably had one in their old Ranger all those years ago.