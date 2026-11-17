Slate, maker of the barebones $26,400 electric truck that I desperately want to see succeed despite my worries about its competition, is all about simplicity. Simple truck, simple purchase price, simple construction, simple accessories. So what happens when buyers want something more complex — something like GPS, which requires satellite connections, maps, screens, and code? Well, the company does it the old fashioned way by stamping its brand on a Rand McNally Road Atlas and selling it as "Screenless GPS."

The automaker is selling these atlases for $30, and on the website it's currently marked as sold out. The product description reads, "This is the original navigation system — no signal required. Spiral bound, large print, and ready for wherever your Slate takes you. Covers the US, Canada, and Mexico. Limited edition." This particular book is the 2027 Rand McNally EasyFinder Road Atlas, and it includes "7 curated Rand McNally road trips."

Rand McNally, for the younger readers out there, makes books of maps that it calls its road atlases. I grew up with a road atlas wedged between the driver's seat and center console of my mom's car, and I certainly remember thumbing through its pages while bored — behavior my mom encouraged, so I'd know how to read a map by the time I started driving myself. It's certainly a skill the average Slate buyer has, and maybe the folks that appreciate a simple truck will likewise appreciate a simple way to navigate it around.