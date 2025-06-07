The Southeast BDR Motorcycle Adventure Documentary Is Finally Here

Ever since Backcountry Discovery Routes released the Southeast BDR route back in March, riders have awaited a full-length documentary film showing all 1,300 miles of the nonprofit's latest ride. Rather than the full-length video the group usually releases for a new route, the debut dealer tour showed an abbreviated doc — one that missed the last few sections of the route due to damage from Hurricane Helene. Now, though, the BDR team has made a return trip, and the full-length documentary is finally out.

Backcountry Discovery Routes is a nonprofit that develops, publishes, films, and maintains adventure motorcycle routes across the country. The Southeast route is its 14th, completing the "East Coast Trilogy" — three routes that, when run together, can take a rider from the Gulf of Mexico to the Maine-Canada border on the most interesting off-road terrain possible. The BDR organization is one of the cooler groups in adventure motorcycling, always working to make multi-day dirt rides accessible to anyone who wants in, and it's always nice to see the group's latest and greatest route presented in full documentary format.