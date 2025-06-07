The Southeast BDR Motorcycle Adventure Documentary Is Finally Here
Ever since Backcountry Discovery Routes released the Southeast BDR route back in March, riders have awaited a full-length documentary film showing all 1,300 miles of the nonprofit's latest ride. Rather than the full-length video the group usually releases for a new route, the debut dealer tour showed an abbreviated doc — one that missed the last few sections of the route due to damage from Hurricane Helene. Now, though, the BDR team has made a return trip, and the full-length documentary is finally out.
Backcountry Discovery Routes is a nonprofit that develops, publishes, films, and maintains adventure motorcycle routes across the country. The Southeast route is its 14th, completing the "East Coast Trilogy" — three routes that, when run together, can take a rider from the Gulf of Mexico to the Maine-Canada border on the most interesting off-road terrain possible. The BDR organization is one of the cooler groups in adventure motorcycling, always working to make multi-day dirt rides accessible to anyone who wants in, and it's always nice to see the group's latest and greatest route presented in full documentary format.
Watch the whole documentary as it was streamed
The SEBDR documentary also marks an interesting shift in the BDR team that reflects a larger trend in adventure motorcycling: The only full-size ADVs on the route came from sponsor backing. The documentary doesn't include a single boxer GS — even GS Trophy rider Jocelin Snow, known for hauling a 1250GS through some truly gnarly terrain, rode an Aprilia Tuareg 660 for the route. It seems even the pros agree, the lighter bikes with smaller frames and bigger wheels are best for dirt riding.
Watching a BDR documentary is always a joy, getting to see not only the crew of riders hanging out and helping each other through challenging terrain but pointing out local sights to see and shops to pop into for a good lunch. It's a look into the joy of motorcycling, the freedom of dirt riding, and the great vibes of just hanging out with a group of like-minded people. What better way to kick off a weekend?