A lot of really cool cars come straight out of the factory, but for those who want something truly unique, or just love a bizarre challenge, an obscure engine swap is often the best direction in which to head. Now, here at Jalopnik we've covered no end of awesome conversions in the past, including documenting your dream engine swaps, but this list focuses on something a little more specific.

The list is full of engine swaps which we love, purely because they wind up giving the base car an exhaust note that nobody would ever expect. Included among the 7 is a VR6-swapped Porsche 911 with more than 1,000 horsepower, and a Korean city car with a GM-sourced V6 wedged under the smallest hood imaginable. And to prove our point, each feature engine swap is accompanied with a video to demonstrate just how absurd these swaps are.

Before you race to the comments to point out all the cool swaps we have missed, it's also worth mentioning that we paid particularly close attention to projects which, from the outside at least, looked largely stock. Or, if not stock, at least they weren't giving the secret away. So, no superchargers protruding through hoods here, or turbos masquerading as headlights. In no particular order, these are 7 of the most double-take-worthy engine swaps we found, kicking things off with a Ferrari-powered DeLorean that sure would have given Doc Brown a far easier time in cracking that 88 mph threshold in the "Back To The Future" films.