7 Engine Swaps Where The Exhaust Note Will Make You Do A Double Take
A lot of really cool cars come straight out of the factory, but for those who want something truly unique, or just love a bizarre challenge, an obscure engine swap is often the best direction in which to head. Now, here at Jalopnik we've covered no end of awesome conversions in the past, including documenting your dream engine swaps, but this list focuses on something a little more specific.
The list is full of engine swaps which we love, purely because they wind up giving the base car an exhaust note that nobody would ever expect. Included among the 7 is a VR6-swapped Porsche 911 with more than 1,000 horsepower, and a Korean city car with a GM-sourced V6 wedged under the smallest hood imaginable. And to prove our point, each feature engine swap is accompanied with a video to demonstrate just how absurd these swaps are.
Before you race to the comments to point out all the cool swaps we have missed, it's also worth mentioning that we paid particularly close attention to projects which, from the outside at least, looked largely stock. Or, if not stock, at least they weren't giving the secret away. So, no superchargers protruding through hoods here, or turbos masquerading as headlights. In no particular order, these are 7 of the most double-take-worthy engine swaps we found, kicking things off with a Ferrari-powered DeLorean that sure would have given Doc Brown a far easier time in cracking that 88 mph threshold in the "Back To The Future" films.
Ferrari-powered DeLorean
Almost everything about the factory-original DeLorean is awe-inspiring. The brushed stainless steel bodywork, the rakish lines, and, of course, the silver-screen connection that immortalized the model forever as Doc Brown's time machine. However, its 130-hp 2.8-liter V6 has always been a source of disappointment in the eyes of many. Put simply, the DeLorean always deserved better.
A firm by the name of FuelTech took it upon themselves to address this concern. This particular vehicle did not have an engine when they found it, but it would have been powered by a PRV (Peugeot-Renault-Volvo) engine. Instead of settling for the original engine, they put in a far more exotic 4.3-liter V8. The mill itself was sourced from a Ferrari California, and delivers 453 horsepower, alongside 358 pound-feet of torque. The soundtrack that now echoes from the DeLorean's rear-end is nothing like what bystanders might expect.
Helping to distribute that power is a six-speed Tiptronic transmission, pinched from a Porsche 911. A KW kit addressed any and all suspension-related concerns, while a larger brake kit was also understandably called upon. The DeLorean isn't a car which usually sees such in-depth modification, with most owners choosing to keep them entirely stock, or to turn them into time machine replicas. However, this particular example was purchased by FuelTech in a sorry state, with no engine and needing much work, so it's perhaps not the purist's nightmare many might first assume.
Cummins-swapped Prius
One of the wildest Cummins swaps out there is this 4BT-swapped Toyota Prius. The Toyota would have started life with a 1.5-liter inline-four hybrid system, but that — along with the entire interior and a whole heap of metalwork — has been entirely stripped out. In its place, owner Ben Schulz dropped in a turbocharged 3.9-liter inline-four diesel Cummins engine, which dynoed at 360 hhp and 550 lb-ft of torque.
Schulz says a TDI engine and front-wheel drive was at least lightly considered at one point, but instead, the Cummins and rear-wheel drive swap idea was too good to ignore. Hearing a high-capacity turbo diesel 4-cylinder thundering down the road, which is traditionally more at home in construction vehicles, but then seeing a Prius emerging through a thick cloud of black smoke must be one of the most double-take-worthy engine swaps of all time — it's a wild swap, that's for sure.
Remarkably, the car still looks fairly standard from the outside; even the standard rear wheels were widened rather than replaced, in order to retain that factory look. Future plans include refitting as much of the original interior as possible, which should further boost the sleeper appeal of this coal-rolling Toyota.
K24-swapped C6 Corvette
The Chevrolet Corvette hasn't always sported a V8 engine. In fact, the first Corvettes arrived with the Blue Flame inline-six engine under their hoods, but for certain, there has never been a factory four-cylinder Corvette. However, some engineers from Unruly Motorsports decided to build exactly that, swapping a C6 Corvette's 6.0-liter LS2 out for a turbocharged four-cylinder Honda K24.
In its stock guise, the C6 Corvette produces a healthy 400 hp, but the minds behind this K24 build had their sights set an awful lot higher. Before dropping this particular K24 into the Corvette, it managed to make an impressive 828 horsepower on 20 pounds of boost. It boasts forged internals, a closed deck, and a 67mm turbocharger with ceramic ball bearings, and interestingly enough, it's hooked up to a built 2-speed Powerglide transmission. Once setup in the C6, Unruly Motorsports managed to see a peak of 917 hp on the dyno, alongside 563 lb-ft of torque.
This swap wasn't carried out just to annoy the purists, although no doubt it probably has upset a few of them. Instead, it was built to perform, and with it churning out quarter-mile passes in the very low 11-second range, it certainly does exactly that. All while turning more heads than most silver drop-top C6 Corvettes, thanks mostly to that most curious and un-GM-like four-pot soundtrack.
Volvo 5-cylinder-powered Miata
People have been swapping all sorts of engines into Miatas for a while now. We've seen 800-horsepower and 10,000 rpm K24-powered Miatas, and even motorcycle engine-swapped Miatas, and while those will both sound distinctly different from standard models, it's this Volvo-motivated Miata which has our interests piqued today.
Apart from a few curious graphics, this first-generation Miata looks pretty stock. It's passable for just another cheap project car, the type which are spotted fairly commonly. However, beneath the factory hood lies a B2544T engine, which belongs to the T5 family. In short, 2.4 liters, 5 cylinders, one turbocharger, a goal of between 300 and 400 horsepower, and a Miata.
Plans were originally made for a T6 engine to slot under the hood, but the T5 would fit into the available space easier. For our purposes, it suits too, as while a boosted inline-six does sound cool, the T5 boasts a particularly distinctive sound.
The engine is hooked up to a manual 6-speed transmission plucked from a BMW 1 Series, which the owners notes was chosen due to its ability to handle an awful lot of torque. The real joy of a swap like this is that it demonstrates how creativity trumps funds. Mating a cheap Miata to a junkyard Volvo motor and coupling that with an old BMW transmission is just as cool as any other swap on this list.
Rich Rebuilds' V8-swapped Tesla
We've looked at this 6.2-liter LS3-powered Tesla in the past, but it certainly deserves a spot on this list too. Popular automotive YouTuber Rich Rebuilds took what was a flood-damaged Tesla Model S and mated its body with the LS3 out of a Chevrolet Camaro, while at the same time making every effort to keep it looking relatively stock from the outside. A vinyl wrap was chosen for the finished product, though, in a rather unflattering brownish color, until you realize it plays on the car's "ICE-T" nickname, which cleverly combines ICE (internal combustion engine) with T, for Tesla.
That's why, when the key is turned and that thunderous V8 soundtrack booms out of the Tesla's side-exit exhaust pipe, it's absolutely one of those engine swaps that will give bystanders cause to stop what they are doing and give this former-EV a double take.
The team dropped the LS3 into the Tesla's frunk and mated it with a sequential 6-speed manual transmission, which itself was routed through a custom-made transmission tunnel. It wound up making around 440 horsepower, and bizarrely garnered the YouTuber a lot of hate online. Remember, this was a flood-damaged car; he essentially saved it from the junkyard. After the build's completion, the V8 Tesla was passed around various YouTubers before ending up back with Rich some 5 years later. The car returned to him with numerous updates, most notably a Magnuson supercharger, in addition to a heap of issues, so it will be interesting to see how the V8-swapped Tesla's life continues from this point forward.
Turbo VR6-powered Porsche 996 Turbo
The Porsche 911 996 Turbo is already a powerful car, producing 415 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque as standard from its Mezger 3.6-liter flat-six engine. That engine is also really quite susceptible to tuning, with kits available from Speed Density Motorsports that can send that standard output soaring close to and even north of 1,000 horsepower.
However, Speed Density Motorsports found a way of delivering up to 1,500 horsepower from the 996 Turbo platform, but its method of securing such a figure is a little unconventional. For this, the flat-six was removed entirely, and a 3.2-liter VR6 engine – the same engine which has been doing the rounds in Volkswagen cars for over 30 years now — was dropped back into the space instead, albeit now with a wild state of tune. The engine, 3.3 liters, with billet aluminum and forged internals was installed, and a Precision 8565 ball-bearing turbocharger was fitted. Everything is new and high-end; this is a 1,500-horsepower VR6 running on methanol fuel, after all.
Footage of the outfit's Stage 4-equipped shop car, with Stage 4 being detailed as a 3.2-liter VR6-swapped single turbo build capable of cracking 1,300 horsepower on E85, shows off the unusual and aggressive exhaust note thrown out the back of this once flat-six-motivated 996. This particular generation of 911 has been the subject of other curious engine swaps in the past, but the iconic warble of a VR6 has to be the best candidate yet from a soundtrack perspective.
V6-swapped Daewoo Matiz
There aren't that many reasons to celebrate the achievements of Daewoo, certainly not from an enthusiastic perspective. The Matiz was a diminutive little four-door hatchback produced by the Korean firm from the late '90s onward, until GM purchased the automaker and production carried on as the Chevrolet Matiz. Eventually, the Spark would replace the nameplate.
As standard, a 52-horsepower 0.8-liter inline-three powered the little Matiz. It was never a performer, instead prioritizing cheapness, as most Daewoo cars did. However, one man — bored of engine-swapping Vauxhalls — decided to make a humble one-owner Matiz the subject of a seriously cool engine swap. The brief was simply to place the biggest engine possible into the smallest car available.
The engine in question was a naturally aspirated 3.2-liter V6 from a Vauxhall Vectra, which kicks out 208 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque, in addition to a sensationally unusual engine note for this dinky little city-dweller. Nothing to shout about, but considering a standard Matiz weighs only 1,711 pounds, the power-to-weight ratio is really quite impressive. It was understandably a tight fit under the Matiz' tiny hood, but with custom engine mounts and a modified intake manifold, the builder squeezed it in while still retaining the factory airbox.
Ample stopping power comes from a custom big brake kit on the front consisting of Focus RS rotors and Lancer Evolution VI calipers, which sit behind 18-inch Porsche alloys. A lightened flywheel and limited-slip differential make the most of the V6's power, and — aside from a Vauxhall gear-shifter — the interior has been kept entirely stock.