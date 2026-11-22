Ranking Today's 4 Main V12 Supercars By Horsepower As They Scream Into The Sunset
Since burning tons of fuel to move one, maybe two, people around isn't the greatest thing for the planet, massive V12 engines are a dying breed. Even among supercars, there are pretty much only four left that use what is arguably the most romantic engine layout possible. You can count 'em on one hand: there's a Ferrari, a Lamborghini, an Aston Martin, and a Pagani. If you're curious as to how they rank purely in terms of horsepower, you've come to the right place.
And for the supercar geeks about to run to the comments to point out that one McLaren F1-shaped omission, Gordon Murray's T.50 did indeed use a V12 — a naturally aspirated 3.9-liter developed by Cosworth, no less — but that car actually ended production back in the summer of 2025, so it's out of the running. In a similar vein, the Aston Martin Valkyrie indeed made enough power to sit atop this list, but production stopped back in 2024. Without further ado, then, here are today's four main V12 supercars, ranked by horsepower.
4. Ferrari 12Cilindri: 819 HP
Despite ranking at the bottom in terms of power, the Ferrari 12Cilindri is arguably, for one obvious reason, the car most overtly proud of the fact that it still uses a V12 — that name, by the way, is pronounced "dodici cilindri," where the first c is a "ch" sound. The cilindris in question are inside a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 making 819 hp. The 12Cilindri can go from zero to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed exceeding 211 mph. While mighty by any standard, forward thrust plays second fiddle to this engine's real allure: a sky-high redline of 9,500 rpm.
In regular form, those revs generate power going to the rear axle through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The recent big news about this car, however, is the introduction of a Manuale variant that pairs that V12 with a gated "manual" transmission that is, in reality, a meticulously programmed simulation of a three-pedal gearbox. There's been much debate over whether the Manuale's authenticity matters, but I'm just glad its screaming V12 remains a genuine article.
3. Aston Martin Vanquish: 824 HP
Besting its Ferrari rival by precisely 5 hp is the Aston Martin Vanquish. Where the 12Cilindri is staunchly naturally aspirated, the Aston makes its power with forced induction, adding two turbos to its 5.2-liter V12 to make 824 horses. Zero to 60 mph is achieved in 3.2 seconds, and it'll hit a top speed of 214 mph.
It's a real Aston engine, too, because unlike the Mercedes V8s you find in the brand's modern Vantage and DBX, this V12 is a continuation of the in-house motor that powered the old DB11 and DBS Superleggera. In addition to stronger connecting rods, higher flow-rate fuel injectors, and quicker turbos, this motor gets a new Boost Reserve function that builds boost in the background during partial throttle so it's ready to go when you do floor it. I've driven it, and in practice, the Vanquish pulls off the Aston Martin thing of being just as exciting as a sporting machine as it is livable and comfortable as a GT car.
Like any good exotic automaker, Aston loves a good limited-run special model, and, for posterity, the Vanquish-based Valen takes this engine and makes a slightly nuttier 838 hp. There's also a 705-hp, manual-transmission Valour, plus a more track-focused, 735-hp variant called the Valiant. As if being a manual V12 Aston made for the track wasn't cool enough, that last one happened to come about as a personal commission from two-time world champ and Aston Martin Formula 1 driver, Fernando Alonso.
2. Pagani Utopia: 864 HP
When it comes to pure horsepower, none of Aston's current V12 fare beats the Pagani Utopia. An exotic among exotics, the Utopia is powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12, made just for this car by Mercedes-AMG, pumping out a mighty 864 hp.
You can get the Utopia with a seven-speed automated manual gearbox, but I'm not sure why you would when the seven-speed actual manual is right there. In true Pagani fashion, it has a gated gearbox where the entire shift linkage is exposed and shiny and glorious. Zero to 60 mph is said to take around 3.0 seconds, and the Roadster is electronically limited to 217 mph, but tellingly, a lot of Pagani's own literature shies away from discussing such specs.
This is not a car that seems to concern itself much with instrumented testing — you wouldn't strap a stopwatch to the Mona Lisa, now would you? To put it another way: the Pagani Utopia is arguably the car on this list I'd be in the most awe of coming across in the wild, and that insane 864-hp V12 somehow isn't even in the top three reasons that's the case.
1. Lamborghini Revuelto SV: 1,050 HP
If technical dominance is what you're after, the most powerful V12 supercar on the market today is the Lamborghini Revuelto SV, which makes 1,050 horsepower. Mind you, that doesn't come solely from its naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12. Instead, it's a culmination of that engine plus three hybrid electric motors — yep, in case you missed the memo, both of Lamborghini's supercars are now plug-in hybrids.
In a parallel universe where the Revuelto wasn't a hybrid, however, it'd come last on this list because its V12 alone produces "just" 814 hp, six fewer ponies than that equally large Ferrari motor. But that's not how the game is played.
Taken as a whole, the electrified Lambo gets from zero to 62 mph in just 2.4 seconds, notably quicker than every other car here, and it reaches a top speed of 216 mph. The fastest and most powerful production Lamborghini ever dominates on a dragstrip not just on the back of its immense horsepower but also because it's the only car on this list with all-wheel-drive. Each front wheel is powered by a dedicated electric motor (the remaining e-motor is at the back, helping out that V12).
As it happens, I was fortunate enough to drive a "regular," non-SV Revuelto last year, which made a relatively paltry 1,001 hp. The speed was, in a word, ridiculous, and that V12 soundtrack remains an absolute treat. In the admittedly small pantheon of V12 supercars that remain, the Ferrari may be more pure, the Aston more refined, and the Pagani more special, but in the contest of pure horsepower and speed, the Lamborghini Revuelto, for now at least, sits at the peak.