Since burning tons of fuel to move one, maybe two, people around isn't the greatest thing for the planet, massive V12 engines are a dying breed. Even among supercars, there are pretty much only four left that use what is arguably the most romantic engine layout possible. You can count 'em on one hand: there's a Ferrari, a Lamborghini, an Aston Martin, and a Pagani. If you're curious as to how they rank purely in terms of horsepower, you've come to the right place.

And for the supercar geeks about to run to the comments to point out that one McLaren F1-shaped omission, Gordon Murray's T.50 did indeed use a V12 — a naturally aspirated 3.9-liter developed by Cosworth, no less — but that car actually ended production back in the summer of 2025, so it's out of the running. In a similar vein, the Aston Martin Valkyrie indeed made enough power to sit atop this list, but production stopped back in 2024. Without further ado, then, here are today's four main V12 supercars, ranked by horsepower.