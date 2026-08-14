838-HP Aston Martin Valen Is A V12-Powered Monster With A Radical Carbon-Fiber Body

There are few things Aston Martin loves more than a big, powerful, limited-run supercar with a name that starts with the letter "V," so it shouldn't be a surprise to anybody that it just turned up to Monterey Car Week with exactly that. It's called the Aston Martin Valen, and it's the latest V12 concoction put together by Aston Martin's in-house bespoke Skunk Works service, Q.

This isn't just some redo of the Valour or Valiant, though. Aston says the Valen is actually the most powerful front-engine production car on sale today (because the Dodge Challenger Demon 170 exists), and it's also the most powerful front-engined Aston Martin the company has produced in its 113-year history. Since AM has produced a lot of very powerful front-engined cars, this one needed a hell of a lot of power, and well, it has it. The Valen's twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 produced 838 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, according to Aston Martin. That's good enough to best the current-most-powerful front-engine car — the Aston Martin Vanquish — by a full 15 hp.

Aston Martin

Aston says this wacky amount of power — the weight savings it was able to garner over its traditional V12 cars — add up to the Valen being able to rocket to 60 mph from a standstill in just 3.0 seconds. That's gnarly for a rear-wheel drive car, but the eight-speed automatic transmission surely helps. Foot to the floor, and the car will hit an electronically limited top speed of 214 mph. To make sure the driver can hear all 838 of those horses, Aston fitted a new lightweight titanium exhaust with 3D-printed titanium tips. I've got a sneaking suspicion that it sounds pretty damn good.

All this performance does make sense. As Aston Martin explains it, Valen is derived from the Latin word "valens," with the etymology reference "strong," or "powerful." It's something the Valen and I have in common, I suppose.