Buying a new car is more expensive than ever, and if you want something from an established luxury or premium brand, it's going to cost you even more. Of course, when you're spending more, you expect to get more in return. On top of the prestige that comes with driving a luxury brand, you're probably expecting nicer materials, more equipment, and a better dealership experience when compared to mainstream brands. And another thing you want for your money is a vehicle that lasts. If you are spending big bucks for an Audi or Mercedes-Benz, you should expect it to last for 200,000 miles without needing three transmissions, two engine rebuilds, and a daily prayer.

However, just because you spend big bucks on a luxury vehicle doesn't mean it will be reliable. Just ask anyone who's owned a Land Rover after the original warranty expired. On the other hand, you don't need to resign yourself to driving a Toyota Corolla if you want to see 200,000 miles displayed on your odometer. The trick is knowing which luxury vehicles you should take a chance on, and that's what this list is all about.

We examined reliability ratings, longevity studies, and ownership data from various sources, including an iSeeCars study on the longest-lasting models. You'll see SUVs, wagons, and sedans on this list, although you'll also only see a few cars from the same manufacturer. Otherwise, this would pretty much just be a list of current Lexus models. Lexus does make some very reliable vehicles, but its cars are not the only options if you want something that lasts.