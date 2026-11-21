7 Luxury Cars Most Likely To Last 200,000 Miles
Buying a new car is more expensive than ever, and if you want something from an established luxury or premium brand, it's going to cost you even more. Of course, when you're spending more, you expect to get more in return. On top of the prestige that comes with driving a luxury brand, you're probably expecting nicer materials, more equipment, and a better dealership experience when compared to mainstream brands. And another thing you want for your money is a vehicle that lasts. If you are spending big bucks for an Audi or Mercedes-Benz, you should expect it to last for 200,000 miles without needing three transmissions, two engine rebuilds, and a daily prayer.
However, just because you spend big bucks on a luxury vehicle doesn't mean it will be reliable. Just ask anyone who's owned a Land Rover after the original warranty expired. On the other hand, you don't need to resign yourself to driving a Toyota Corolla if you want to see 200,000 miles displayed on your odometer. The trick is knowing which luxury vehicles you should take a chance on, and that's what this list is all about.
We examined reliability ratings, longevity studies, and ownership data from various sources, including an iSeeCars study on the longest-lasting models. You'll see SUVs, wagons, and sedans on this list, although you'll also only see a few cars from the same manufacturer. Otherwise, this would pretty much just be a list of current Lexus models. Lexus does make some very reliable vehicles, but its cars are not the only options if you want something that lasts.
Acura MDX
The Acura MDX has a 13.1% chance of reaching 250,000 miles. Although that's a relatively low percentage, it's 2.4 times better than the average vehicle and 50,000 miles above what this list is looking for. In other words, reaching the 200,000-mile mark is a very achievable feat for this model. The three-row luxury SUV starts at $53,350, which includes the destination and handling fee. It might not get front row parking at the finest restaurant in town, but the MDX can be loaded up with luxury touches if you opt for certain packages. Those touches include open-pore wood accents, contrast stitching on the Milano leather interior, and a premium Bang & Olufsen Sound System, as well as a panoramic moonroof which comes standard on all models.
The front-wheel-drive MDX is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 producing 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. That's also the case for its all-wheel-drive A-Spec trim, which can be kitted out with even more niceties like a surround-view camera and 20-inch wheels. The highest-end model you can get is the Type S Advance, which gets a twin-scroll turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 good for 355 horses and 354 pound-feet. A Type S with just about every option tops out around $80,000. None of these features are particularly cutting-edge, but that's exactly why this SUV is so reliable. Another feather in the cap of the MDX is that it's safe, too, with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) naming it a Top Safety Pick. It isn't the flashiest luxury vehicle out there, but it will do everything it needs to do for as long as you need it to.
Audi S3
It might be surprising to see an Audi on this list. After all, German cars don't typically hold the same reliability reputation as the Japanese automakers, with Consumer Reports giving new Audi vehicles a middling ranking when it comes to predicted reliability. However, some models from the brand fare better than others. The Audi S3 ranked as the most reliable luxury subcompact car under $60,000, per iSeeCars. To be fair, only two cars were in that category, but it also ranked eighth among 35 luxury small cars for reliability. Most of the cars ranked above it are either out of production or Lexus models that aren't being included on this list to keep it from being too Lexus-centric.
Kelley Blue Book (KBB) rated the 2025 Audi S3 as number one in the Best Luxury Compact Cars category based on performance, reliability, safety and other factors. The company also gave the Audi S3 an above-average reliability rating, while S3 owners on the website gave it a perfect five out of five score. All in all, it isn't unreasonable to expect this model to reach 200,000 miles.
Powering the $53,895 Audi S3 is the fourth-generation EA888 engine. The turbocharged DOHC 16-valve inline-four makes 328 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It will rocket to 60 mph in just over four seconds, but it has a lot more going for it than straight-line speed. Inside is a 15-speaker Sonos sound system and the Audi Virtual Cockpit plus. Optionally, you can add Nappa leather seats for $1,000 and a Driver Assistance package that includes surround view cameras and adaptive cruise control for $1,800.
Lexus GX
No automaker is perfect, but it's hard to argue against how dominant Toyota and Lexus are when it comes to reliability. In the aforementioned iSeeCars study on vehicle reliability, nine of the top 10 vehicles are either Toyota or Lexus models. The Lexus GX in particular has a 23.3% chance of reaching 250,000 miles, which is 4.3 times higher than average. The redesigned GX 550 arrived for the 2024 model year with a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 and substantially more modern technology. You could argue that the new generation GX has not been out long enough to determine true long-term reliability, but the reputation of Lexus has earned this model some leeway to make it onto this list.
The GX is a traditional body-on-frame SUV that offers genuine off-road ability and the strength to endure many years of trail bashing. All GX trims, including the entry-level $69,085 GX 550 Premium, get the same engine making 349 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. With the over-$76,000 Overtrail trim, the GX can tow up to 9,096 pounds, which is within 150 pounds of a Ford F-150 SuperCrew 4x4 with the 5.0-liter V8 engine. Alternatively, the over-$81,000 Luxury trim will get you heated and ventilated semi-aniline leather seats that have massage functionality, as well as a 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.
Lexus IS
The Lexus IS is an interesting car because it has plenty of luxury features to justify the Lexus badge and price point — and yet, it is surprisingly old-school. There are no turbochargers or hybrid systems to add complexity. Under the hood is a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 from the legendary Toyota 2GR engine series. In other words, getting a couple hundred thousand miles out of this engine should be no sweat. And the iSeeCars study agrees, as the IS has a 17.5% chance to reach 250,000 miles – 3.3 times higher than average.
Starting at $47,545, the IS is the least-expensive Lexus sedan in the current lineup. But that doesn't stop it from including all the luxury touches you would expect from the brand. That includes the standard Forged Bamboo center console, the 12.3-inch touchscreen, and a matching digital instrument cluster. Extra luxuries like the 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system can be found in the Special Appearance Package, which will run you a little over $60,000. It's a good pick if you're looking for something fancy that will also let you circumnavigate the Earth eight times over.
Lexus LS
Historically, if you wanted a luxury car to last at least 200,000 miles, you'd just buy a Lexus LS. It might not be the fanciest car in the world, but it's practically as reliable than the sunrise — and it's probably the most likely car on this list to make it to that mileage target. It has a 38.8% chance of reaching 250,000 miles, putting it 7.2 times higher than the average car. On top of that, iSeeCars measured the Lexus LS 500 as having an average lifespan of 226,558 miles. Yes, even the average LS 500 is likely to break the 200,000-mile barrier. Go back in history and you will find some that go much further, like Matt Farah's LS 400, which managed to cross the million-mile threshold.
Though, the biggest hurdle to getting a Lexus LS 500 to last for 200,000 miles might be actually buying one. The LS lineup is going out of production after nearly 40 years, and to mark the occasion, Lexus is building just 250 Heritage Edition LS 500s. At $99,280, you won't get much change back from your $100,000 bill. But you will get a panoramic glass roof, a Laser Special Black premium wood trim, a 23-speaker Mark Levinson Surround Sound system, and more. Plus, like all LS 500s, you'll get a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 that makes 416 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. It's a shame to see the LS go, but given its history of reliability, you'll likely still see it on the road for decades to come.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon
While every Mercedes-Benz may not be a paragon of reliability, there are some models that stand above the rest. We put the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon on this list not just because it is reliable, but also because it's one of the best station wagons of all time. Wagons only make up about 1% of new vehicle sales in the U.S., yet the people who buy them tend to love them and want to keep them for a while. For those folks, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon is an excellent choice.
The E-Class wagon has a 7.5% chance to hit 250,000 miles, which is 2.2 times higher than average. Additionally, the iSeeCars recall study lists the E-Class as one of the least likely vehicles to be recalled over a 30-year lifespan, with an expected recall rate of just 0.2 in those three decades. For the sake of comparison, the Lincoln Aviator has a recall rate of 94.2 recalls during that same time span. Not having a vehicle recalled doesn't mean it will last for 200,000 miles, but it does reflect the model's attention to detail and build quality.
For the E-Class's most luxurious offerings, a new 2027 E 450 4MATIC All-Terrain starts at $81,450. It comes with standard features such as dual-zone climate control, a panorama roof, and a power liftgate. You can also add ventilated and massaging front seats, Nappa leather upholstery, and more features if your budget can handle it (with an increase of $2,600 for the top-of-the-line Pinnacle trim). It's all powered by an engine making 375 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. If you have an extra $15,000 to spare, there's also a hybrid model available with even more luxury features, and its horsepower and torque figures increase to 577 and 553, respectively.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Today, you can get an SUV from just about every automaker, from Aston Martin to Rolls-Royce. But the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is still one of the most luxurious off-road SUVs you can buy, and unlike some others, it can also handle some very challenging terrain. The G-Class has a 17.3% estimated chance of reaching 250,000 miles, which is more than three times the average. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class also has an average lifespan of 187,916 miles, so 200,000 is not much of a stretch. iSeeCars ranked it number one out of 18 vehicles in the Most Reliable Luxury Large SUVs category. Plus, the G-Class has the same minuscule expected recall rate as the E-Class.
None of this comes cheap, though. The least expensive G-Class, with 443 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, starts at over $153,000. Sure, buying a big, heavy vehicle like this can save you thousands on your taxes. And that substantial starting price includes luxuries such as leather upholstery, heated front seats and armrests, three-zone climate control, and heated and cooled cup holders. But the G-Class will also be on the expensive side to operate. You need to fill it with premium gas, and fuel economy runs in the teens. You'll also be paying Mercedes-Benz prices for maintenance and service.
Still, if you stay on top of it, the G-Class should last a very long time — and that goes for any vehicle on this list. If you want them to last 200,000 or even 300,000 miles, following the maintenance schedule is just one tip that you should follow. Doing that will help these already reliable vehicles last for even longer.