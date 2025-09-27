2026 Lexus LS 500 Heritage Edition Will Be The Last New LS In The U.S.

It sure looks like we've come to the end of the line with the Lexus LS. After launching it 36 years ago for the 1990 model year, the automaker looks to be offering the LS a fond farewell with the 2026 LS 500 AWD Heritage Edition. Just 250 examples will head to our shores, and they're priced at a rather steep $99,280, including destination.

The Heritage Edition is slated to be the only LS model available when production ends this fall, according to Lexus. To mark the occasion, the Japanese automaker is going all out with... black paint. Okay, to be fair it's special black paint. Lexus is calling it Ninety Noir, and it pairs with dark trim pieces and 20-inch alloy wheels finished in Dark Gray Metallic. The interior gets taken up a notch with a special Rioja Red interior, a first for the LS. It'll also get etched Heritage Edition emblems on the center console and embroidered silhouettes of the LS stitched into the headrests.

You won't be shocked to learn that this LS comes kitted out with a panoramic glass roof, wood trim, Ultrasuede headliner, a 360-degree camera, heated rear seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a head-up display and a 23-speaker 2,400-watt Mark Levinson stereo system, among a slew of other options. Under the hood, you're not going to find anything out of the ordinary. All Heritage Editions come with the same twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 you'll find in the regular LS 500. That's not exactly a bad thing, though. The stout motor pumps out a healthy 416 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. With the help of a 10-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive with a limited-slip differential, the big bruiser of a sedan can get from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds.