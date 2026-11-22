Beyond the realms of car enthusiasm, most normies wouldn't have actually heard of a rotary engine – also known as a Wankel engine (after Felix Wankel, the man who patented the design in the first place). These are fondly called "spinning Doritos" because at their heart is a triangular rotor that whizzes around a central shaft and makes power in a similar way to how a regular piston engine does. There are many pros and cons to rotary engines, and the cons are why they have seldom been used in automobiles.

When it comes to street cars, the most coveted example is Mazda's famous RX-7. The same brand was also responsible for arguably the most mythical race car ever created: the quad-rotor 787B. It won the 1991 edition of the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans and leaves a lasting impression on anyone who hears it, thanks to the orgasmic, high-pitched wail it generates as it climbs toward 9,000 rpm.

But Mazda isn't the only car brand to have ever used a rotary engine in its production cars. The very first instance came from a German company called NSU (which eventually became part of Audi), and there were also examples from Citroën and the Russian brand Lada. Maxton, a low-volume sports car maker from the U.S., also briefly used rotary engines in the Rollerskate. But since it used Mazda engines and was built in such small numbers, it is often discounted.