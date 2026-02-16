The story of the modern-day rotary engine begins with Felix Wankel, a German engineer who spent time working for Daimler-Benz and BMW before building a workshop funded by the government to pursue his unconventional concept. It was Wankel's 1929 patent that laid the groundwork for today's rotary blueprint.

Although Wankel is often credited as the father of the rotary engine, his work drew heavily from earlier rotary concepts dating back several centuries. His true contribution was not inventing the idea, but refining it for modern applications — particularly in improving efficiency and reliability for the engine's 20th-century rise.

What history often overlooks is that Mazda wasn't the first automaker to embrace the rotary. That honor goes to German automaker Necharsulm Stickmachinene Union (NSU), which partnered with Wankel in 1951. Together, they developed the rotary design for mass production. Wankel continued to file additional patents ahead of the release of the 1964 NSU Wankel-Spider — the first rotary- powered production car.

While this was going on, Mazda agreed to a license with NSU and Wankel. This allowed the three institutes to collaborate on research and prototyping while ensuring Mazda possessed rights to using the rotary in its cars. NSU eventually merged with Auto Union to form Audi and Mazda took center stage, bringing the Mazda Cosmo Sport to market in 1967.

This marked the beginning of a rotary-powered sports car lineage that Mazda itself might not have foreseen. The Cosmo Sport served as Mazda's halo car for a new era, and a symbol of the company's commitment to the rotary. Mazda could finally think bigger — and that eventually led to the RX-7.