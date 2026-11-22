What's the coolest automotive museum you've ever seen? What about the most mind-blowing piece of automotive history you've ever beheld with your own eyes? I live right down the street from the National Automotive Museum in Reno, NV, which is a great time, but it doesn't quite take the cake. There are some real gems out there, like the Gilmore Car Museum, which lets you drive a Model T, or the Studebaker National Museum, where you can watch footage from 1932 of grown men throwing cars down a hill for safety testing. But if I had a time machine and could visit any car museum anywhere in time and space, there's one in particular that I'd just love to see.

That would be the Schlumpf collection in Mulhouse, France, specifically during the two-year period in the mid-to-late-70s when it was run by laid-off textile workers after their bosses shut their factories down and fled the country. Yes, the story is as wild as it sounds.

Now housed in the Musée National de l'Automobile in Mulhouse, the Schlumpf collection is an astounding piece of both car collecting and labor history. It began as the personal (and, sure, slightly obsessive) collection of Fritz Schlumpf, a long-time Bugatti driver who, along with his brother Hans, ran a textile business with factories in Mulhouse. Born around 1906, Fritz Schlumpf began collecting Bugattis intentionally in the 1960s. He hunted them down with the help of the British Bugatti Owners Club, who helped him locate around 50 individual cars, plus a stash of 30 vintage Bugattis owned by John W. Shakespeare of Hoffman, Illinois. Over two years, Schlumpf and Shakespeare negotiated a purchase price, bringing Schlumpf's personal Bugatti collection up to 80. Then he bought 18 more off Ettore Bugatti himself. Schlumpf was only getting started.