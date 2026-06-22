The Gilmore Car Museum Will Let You Drive A Model-T For Less Than $100

Ford sold 15 million Model Ts between 1909 and 1927. It remains one of the best-selling cars in history and the first car that brought the automobile to the masses. It's also impressive how Henry Ford conjured the driving controls of his first mass-produced car. You don't just open the door, climb in, and drive a Model T, which is why Gilmore Car Museum's driving school has expert instructors to teach students the rudiments of driving a Model T, and you'd better be paying attention since the controls will initially drive you nuts.

As a precursor, the Model T has three pedals, but none of them is the gas pedal. Instead, the left pedal is the clutch or gear selector, the right one is for the brakes, and the middle one is for reverse. Meanwhile, the throttle is a stalk on the right behind the steering wheel, while there's another control stalk on the left for the spark advance. We have no idea how to drive it if the clutch pedal fails, but we do know that crank-starting a Model T takes time, patience, and the right technique.

It's nowhere near what the younger generation got used to in an average sedan or crossover. It's why each 3.5-hour session of the museum's Model T driving school includes a comprehensive breakdown on how to use the spark and throttle levers, how to coordinate your hand and foot controls, how to shift gears (the Model T has a low and high gear, and that's it), and how to manipulate the neutral and brake lever.