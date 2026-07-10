Watching Grown Men Throwing Cars Down A Hill For Studebaker's Arduous 1932 Vehicle Testing Is A Special Kind Of Delight

There's something mesmerizing about watching a car succumb to extreme physics. It's why rubber-necking a crash is such a thing. It's just disgustingly thrilling to watch chaos happen in person (and of course one hopes no one gets seriously hurt). So this safety video shared by the Studebaker National Museum is natural catnip to fervent watchers of such carnal metal demise.

"Studebaker Safety," a video produced by Chicago Daily News in 1932, provides at least 10 minutes of vehicle testing fun at its Indiana proving grounds with what appeared to be a brand new Studebaker 6, or "Model 55" right off of the assembly line. The "Six" was one of the most popular Studebaker models of the early Depression era, starting at $890 for its base sedan (approximately $21,900 today).

Following a short preamble from Studebaker suits, the video kicked off testing with a simple rolling of the Studebaker 6 down the hill. Simple may be a nice way of putting it because the group of men used ropes and two-by-fours to properly prop up this heavy metal vehicle to its side and simply send it rolling over 300 feet down a steep hill, a couple of times.