Router In Arkansas Sparked FAA's Nationwide Ground Stop

When the FAA lifted the ground stop four hours later, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin took to the podium in the White House Press Briefing Room as if they were taking a victory lap. The duo addressed reporters as if the nation would be grateful the crisis lasted only a few hours, not furious that it happened at all. Duffy panhandled Congress for $50 billion while insisting that there would be more nationwide ground stops otherwise. Mullin had no real answers other than that he wasn't ruling out a cyberattack as a potential cause. Duffy and Mullin seemed more like Rosencrantz and Guildenstern than Cabinet secretaries.

Duffy has already been granted $12.5 billion to modernize the country's air traffic control system. The soaring price tag seems ridiculous for replacing copper with fiber-optic cable, to borrow his often-said line. The FAA knew how massive this project was before it allocated a single dollar to it. The jump to $50 billion raises questions about how Duffy is spending his budget.

To hedge off any conspiracy theories around cybersecurity, the L3Harris-run telecommunications system isn't connected to the internet. A foreign adversary or any other actor would need a person inside an FAA facility to attack the network. An NJ Transit construction crew showed the network is physically vulnerable earlier this year by severing an FAA backup system's fiber-optic cable alongside the Northeast Corridor, but that still wasn't enough to cause nationwide issues.