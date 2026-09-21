Cut Fiber Optic Cable Plunges New York City And Philadelphia Airports Into Chaos

With the world converging on New York City for the United Nations General Assembly, it was the perfect time to grind the Big Apple's airspace to a halt. An Amtrak construction contractor cut a fiber-optic cable in New Jersey alongside the Northeast Corridor on Monday, sparking a regional FAA communication equipment outage. The agency halted flights in and out of Newark Liberty, John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia, Teterboro and Philadelphia as it works quickly to restore the link.

As with most things in aviation, air traffic control infrastructure relies on redundancy. NBC News reported that a major circuit blew at the Philadelphia Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) facility and the backup system failed. The backup system's Verizon fiber-optic cable was severed at an Amtrak construction site in New Jersey somewhere between New Brunswick and Newark. The telecommunications giant claims that they bear no responsibility for the incident.

The fix should be up and running soon. Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford said the cable break would take 13 hours to repair. While Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy took to social media to say the incident illustrates the need to fund air traffic control modernization, the outage really highlights the importance of contacting local authorities before you dig into the ground. Come on! Call before you dig, folks!