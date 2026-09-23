Sean Duffy Wants Another $30 Billion To Fix Air Traffic Control
There's nothing quite like using an air traffic control calamity to get legislators to open the federal checkbook. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Tuesday that he'll ask Congress for another $30 billion to modernize the country's air traffic control infrastructure. The figure would be on top of the $12.5 billion received from Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" in June 2025. This call for additional funding comes just after a severed fiber-optic cable forced a ground stop at five international airports in New York City and Philadelphia on Monday.
Duffy's need for funding has ballooned over the past year. What was originally an extra $19 billion on top of the previous $12.5 billion, is now a cool $30 bill as more and more capital expenditures get rolled into the effort. For you math experts, that's over $42 billion. According to Reuters, the current request would see $10 billion go to wholesale replacement of aging air traffic control towers. Another $10 billion would fund updates to telecommunications and other airspace management technologies. The rest would be split among smaller projects, such as implementing AI air traffic control tools.
Duffy threatens more chaos if he doesn't get funding
As flight departures and arrivals ground to a halt across New York during the United Nations General Assembly, Duffy took the time to incorrectly blame Amtrak for the debacle and say that this could happen again unless he gets his money. He posted on X, "This incident underscores the need for additional funding to modernize aging infrastructure and prevent disruptions like this in the future." The real culprit was a New Jersey Transit construction crew that inadvertently severed the fiber optic cable running alongside Amtrak's Northeast Corridor because utility markings at the site were off by 10 feet.
While the FAA does need to modernize its air traffic control infrastructure, it's difficult to trust that Secretary Duffy will effectively allocate the funds to impactful projects. The agency also began a 90-day trial of AI software at all three Washington, D.C. area airports on Monday. The $875 million test will have an algorithm generate alternative route information, which will be passed to human employees within the existing FAA structure for potential real-world use. I'd probably use the trial funding to help bolster controller recruitment and hiring so they might not have to work six-day weeks anymore, but that's just me.