Sean Duffy Wants Another $30 Billion To Fix Air Traffic Control

There's nothing quite like using an air traffic control calamity to get legislators to open the federal checkbook. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Tuesday that he'll ask Congress for another $30 billion to modernize the country's air traffic control infrastructure. The figure would be on top of the $12.5 billion received from Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" in June 2025. This call for additional funding comes just after a severed fiber-optic cable forced a ground stop at five international airports in New York City and Philadelphia on Monday.

Duffy's need for funding has ballooned over the past year. What was originally an extra $19 billion on top of the previous $12.5 billion, is now a cool $30 bill as more and more capital expenditures get rolled into the effort. For you math experts, that's over $42 billion. According to Reuters, the current request would see $10 billion go to wholesale replacement of aging air traffic control towers. Another $10 billion would fund updates to telecommunications and other airspace management technologies. The rest would be split among smaller projects, such as implementing AI air traffic control tools.