FAA Finally Ditching Floppy Disks From Air Traffic Control

It's probably been two decades since you've used a floppy disk — unless you're managing air traffic or preparing to launch intercontinental ballistic missiles. The Federal Aviation Administration, a bit behind the technology curve, announced Thursday that it will finally phase out 3.5-inch floppy disks at air traffic control facilities. The agency aims to rid itself of the antiquated technology by the end of 2028. In its place, air traffic controllers will have a modern, fully digitized system at their disposal.

The FAA plans to replace four legacy systems that date back to the 1980s with the Enterprise Information Display System (E-IDS) at 435 locations. The transition has already happened at Atlantic City International Airport, Nashville International Airport, Greater Rochester International Airport, and a pair of data processing hubs in Atlanta and Salt Lake City. These older systems were simply no longer sustainable to operate. Air traffic control currently depends, in part, on Compaq computers running on Windows 95. According to Reuters, the agency has resorted to eBay to procure spare parts. Sony, the last major holdout, stopped manufacturing floppy disks in 2011. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said: