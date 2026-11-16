1969 Chevy Camaro Z/28 For Sale With 3,000 Miles Shown Since Odo Reset Pairs 302 V8 And 4-Speed Stick
From a 1968 convertible with a supercharged 383 to a 1970 high-mileage five-speed manual build, we've featured quite a few classic Camaros for sale. This Garnet Red 1969 Z/28 coupe, currently up for sale on Bring a Trailer with bidding at $65,000, is the latest to join the list. For a proper V8, three-pedal experience, this Camaro packs a 302-cubic-inch small block under the hood, paired with a four-speed manual and a 12-bolt rear end with a Positraction differential.
This Z/28 was purchased by the owner in 2003 and is now offered by the seller on behalf of the owner with all its records and an Arizona title. It has undergone a cosmetic overhaul that was finished around 2010, including a re-trimmed all-black interior and a repainted body with black stripes. It's worth noting that this Z/28 left the factory in Garnet Red with a black vinyl interior, as evidenced by the Fisher Body tag's 52 52 paint code (for Garnet Red) and the 711 trim code, which means black standard vinyl and bucket seats, per BaT's description.
While the total mileage is unknown, the seller is upfront that the odometer was reset during the refurbishment and that the car has covered around 3,000 miles since. If that sounds like a deal breaker, perhaps the certificate of authenticity from Jerry MacNeish's Camaro Hi-Performance, Inc., will help. BaT's description mentions that the differential cover was resealed and serviced and the fuel pump was replaced in 2024. The four-barrel carburetor was also overhauled around the same time.
Let's talk about the Z/28's exterior and interior
On the outside, this Z/28 features a cowl induction hood, faux rear fender louvers, and front and rear spoilers, with 15-inch Rally wheels wearing reproduction E70-15 Goodyear white-letter tires. Power front discs are also part of the feature list, as are power steering, an AM radio, and a Hurst shifter. Photos of the car show a well-kept interior, with all the carpet and trim in good shape, which shouldn't be surprising given the overhaul. Everything, including the engine bay and the underbody, looks neat and well presented.
According to the seller, "This Z-28 has been in a private collection and has never been part of the 'online – public' crowd." Camaro fans are bound to appreciate this well-maintained example. And if you're not necessarily a Chevy person but are still interested in another red pony car from the same era, BaT also has this 1967 red-on-red Ford Mustang for sale. Both the Z/28 and Mustang auctions end in about three days, so you'd better be quick.
There have been 16 bids so far on the Camaro, and it appears the comments section is quite lively. Though some commenters are questioning the Jerry MacNeish report, it's worth noting that the seller is offering to share all of the car's reports with interested buyers. The same seller has 35 past BaT listings, including two recent ones — a 1957 Ford Thunderbird (sold for $42,500) and a 1993 Land Rover Defender 110 NAS (sold for $62,500).