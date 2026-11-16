From a 1968 convertible with a supercharged 383 to a 1970 high-mileage five-speed manual build, we've featured quite a few classic Camaros for sale. This Garnet Red 1969 Z/28 coupe, currently up for sale on Bring a Trailer with bidding at $65,000, is the latest to join the list. For a proper V8, three-pedal experience, this Camaro packs a 302-cubic-inch small block under the hood, paired with a four-speed manual and a 12-bolt rear end with a Positraction differential.

This Z/28 was purchased by the owner in 2003 and is now offered by the seller on behalf of the owner with all its records and an Arizona title. It has undergone a cosmetic overhaul that was finished around 2010, including a re-trimmed all-black interior and a repainted body with black stripes. It's worth noting that this Z/28 left the factory in Garnet Red with a black vinyl interior, as evidenced by the Fisher Body tag's 52 52 paint code (for Garnet Red) and the 711 trim code, which means black standard vinyl and bucket seats, per BaT's description.

While the total mileage is unknown, the seller is upfront that the odometer was reset during the refurbishment and that the car has covered around 3,000 miles since. If that sounds like a deal breaker, perhaps the certificate of authenticity from Jerry MacNeish's Camaro Hi-Performance, Inc., will help. BaT's description mentions that the differential cover was resealed and serviced and the fuel pump was replaced in 2024. The four-barrel carburetor was also overhauled around the same time.